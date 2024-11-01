Press Release

July 22, 2025 EDCOM 2: Learning wins in Taguig City: Mayor Lani highlights reading nooks, mental health support, digital education as key education initiatives Mayor Lani Cayetano of Taguig City proudly announced her acceptance of the "Mayors for Literacy Challenge," also known as "Bayang Bumabasa," initiated by the Second Congressional Commission (EDCOM 2). Mayor Lani's participation, on the heels of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto's challenge, underscores Taguig City's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of reading and elevating literacy rates among its youth. "We believe in the importance of encouraging and supporting every young person to read, as it is the key to raising their level of literacy," stated Mayor Cayetano. "In Taguig, we are 'Bayang Bumabasa' - a reading nation, and our comprehensive programs reflect this deeply held conviction". Taguig City has implemented a wide array of initiatives and programs that demonstrate its dedication to accessible and quality education, yielding significant achievements: Innovative Reading Promotion: The city introduced BINNIBASA, Taguig's official "read influencer and AmBASAdor," designed to spark interest and make reading a habit among young people. Reading Nooks have been established in schools, providing dedicated spaces filled with both classic and contemporary literature for students. Taguig City's Oplan Linaw, which began as a project offering free prescription eyeglasses to address vision problems among students, has since expanded to benefit over 60,000 Taguigeños, as of June 2025. Four (4) E-libraries are available around the city, offering free internet access and online information, including free printing for school requirements, ensuring students have access to resources even outside school. During school breaks, the Taguig Mobile Kitchen visits barangays, distributing nutritious food and free picture and storybooks after engaging reading sessions for children.

Extensive Scholarship Program: Taguig City supports over 100,000 college students through its robust scholarship program.

Holistic Student Support: Students from elementary to high school receive complete uniforms, school supplies, additional allowances, and financial assistance.

Feeding Program: The city also runs a vital feeding program across its 156 fully operational child development centers.

Focus on Mental and Physical Well-being: Recognizing the crucial link between student well-being and education, Taguig offers Taguig Cares and Psychosocial Services to support the mental health of students.

Digital Technology Education Program (DigiTech): To make learning more accessible and innovative, Taguig is leveraging digital technology through its DigiTech education program. This includes: Wifi connectivity for 52 public schools. Equipping schools with computer labs containing laptops. Classrooms fitted with smart interactive screens suitable for digital and blended learning styles. Comprehensive training for teachers to ensure they are well-prepared and equipped to utilize these assistive devices in their instruction.

Mayor Cayetano emphasized that Taguig City's commitment to achieving "Bayang Bumabasa" extends from the schools to the communities, fortified by a synchronized approach to teaching and learning, whether traditional or digital. To further amplify this vital campaign, Mayor Cayetano extends the challenge to her fellow public servants, including Gapan City Mayor Joy Pascal, to accept the "Mayors for Literacy Challenge". "We will continue to enhance our education and literacy programs until we are certain that every child can read," Mayor Cayetano affirmed. "Dito sa probinsyudad ng Taguig, kami ay 'Bayang Bumabasa'". The full video may be viewed in Mayor Lani's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/officiallanicayetano