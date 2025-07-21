Press Release

July 21, 2025 PANGILINAN URGES GOVERNMENT TO FILE CHARGES VS ABUSIVE RICE TRADERS Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday urged the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Justice (DOJ), and other concerned agencies to file legal cases against rice traders and importers found to be hoarding supply or manipulating rice prices. A staunch advocate for food security and agricultural reform, Pangilinan emphasized the need for swift and decisive action to hold profiteers accountable. "We support DA Secretary Laurel's directive to file profiteering charges through the NFA and its regional offices once these reports are validated," Pangilinan said. "Hoarding, price manipulation, and other abusive practices hurt millions of farmers and Filipino families. It also undermines national efforts to achieve food security. The government must step in." He also called on the Philippine Competition Commission and the National Bureau of Investigation to assist in identifying and building airtight cases against the individuals and groups behind these exploitative activities. Pangilinan cited Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act, as amended, which outlines clear penalties for profiteering, hoarding, and other forms of economic sabotage involving essential goods, including agricultural products, as well as Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act that defines agricultural hoarding and profiteering as economic sabotage. In addition to going after abusers, Pangilinan stressed the urgent need to fully implement Republic Act 11321 or the Sagip Saka Act, which he authored. The law allows government agencies and LGUs to directly purchase produce from farmers and fisherfolk--ensuring fair prices and protecting livelihoods. "Let's not just punish the abusers--let's empower the producers. We cannot talk about food security while turning a blind eye to farmers being paid just P5 per kilo for wet palay," he said, referring to alarming reports in Nueva Ecija. It was also in Nueva Ecija where Pangilinan led Oplan Sagip Kamatis during the 2025 campaign to rescue tons of unsold tomatoes from being wasted--highlighting once again the vulnerability of farmers to unfair trade practices. "Food security is not just about supply. It's about justice," Pangilinan said. "And justice means protecting our producers from those who exploit them."