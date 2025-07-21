Press Release

July 21, 2025 Ping Lacson Welcomes Healthy Exchange of Ideas to Fine-Tune Parents Welfare Act Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed Monday that he welcomes a healthy exchange of ideas from the public to fine-tune and enrich his proposed Parents Welfare Act, including by attending hearings on the bill. Lacson said Monday that while some noise online from uninformed or misinformed netizens threatened to undermine the intent of his bill, he appreciates those who aired their concerns in a constructive way. "I still do appreciate those who articulated their concerns in a constructive manner. Whether we admit it or not, the online discourse has shed light on the evolving nuances of family relationships, likely shaped by modern times. As lawmakers, our role is to study those concerns as we fine-tune the contents of our proposals," he said. "Welcome naman itong mga discourse na ganito, ang mga criticism, argument at counter-argument, welcome yan kasi nae-enrich ang panukalang batas (The discourse on the subject is welcome, along with constructive criticisms, arguments and counter-arguments, if they will enrich the measure)," he added in an interview on True FM on Monday. He also said he is offering the bill to his parents Maxima and Buenaventura, who he credited for instilling in him and his siblings the value of integrity. "Whatever happens, I am dedicating this piece of legislation, including my commitment to refine it in the committee and defend it in the plenary should it go that far, to all the helplessly struggling parents who have given their all for their children, yet are not as fortunate as they are," he added. Lacson said he will actively advocate the passage of the bill, including requesting that he be allowed to chair a subcommittee of the committee where the bill will be referred to. He said he managed to pass the bill on the National ID by chairing the subcommittee of the Senate justice committee, and then defend and sponsor the bill on the floor. "Gusto kong i-pursue ito kasi nasabi ko basehan sa Saligang Batas, Family Code at personal experience kung saan out of pagmamahal sa magulang hanggang sa kamatayan, talagang sinamahan ko (I want to pursue this because this has basis in the Constitution, the Family Code, and my personal experience where I did everything to support them until they breathed their last)," he said. Also, Lacson maintained the bill is for the less fortunate elderly parents neglected by their unreasonably ungrateful children, regardless of how much love and care they consistently and selflessly showered them with. He added the bill is for the parents who sacrificed their own time, comfort, and even well-being just to see their children have a life better than theirs, only to be left old and dying. "It (the bill) is for the parents who are sick and physically incapacitated, struggling to even have enough to eat, yet are heartlessly abandoned by their financially able children for whom they sacrificed so much," he added. Lacson cited one case where the parents had a house built with their hard work and savings, then transferred the title to their child, who kicked them out of the house. "Isn't it abominable that despite the care you gave your children, they just kick you out? To me, the bill's provision of one to six months' imprisonment would be justified in this case," he said. But he also stressed the bill is not for children who are abused, neglected, and abandoned, nor will it ever benefit parents who have abused, abandoned, or neglected their children. "It does not tolerate a 'culture of dependency' where many fear that their undeserving and scheming parents will siphon their hard-earned money as a retirement fund. It does not perpetrate the suffering of the 'sandwich generation' torn between the burdens of supporting their aging parents and their children," he said. Also, he said the bill has safeguards, including exempting provisions for those abused, neglected, and abandoned children, as well as those who are financially incapacitated. "Di tayo naging magulang o magiging magulang pero lahat tayo naging anak (Not all of us would become parents, but every one of us is someone's child)," he said. 'Healthy Exchange of Ideas' sa Parents Welfare Act, Okay kay Ping Lacson Bukas si Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson sa "healthy exchange of ideas" galing sa publiko para pagandahin ang kanyang panukalang Parents Welfare Act, kabilang ang pagdalo sa mga pagdinig tungkol dito. Iginiit ni Lacson nitong Lunes na bagama't nagkaroon ng "online noise" dahil sa hindi impormadong netizens, pinahahalagahan niya ang nagpahayag ng kanilang alalahanin sa konstruktibong paraan. "I still do appreciate those who articulated their concerns in a constructive manner. Whether we admit it or not, the online discourse has shed light on the evolving nuances of family relationships, likely shaped by modern times. As lawmakers, our role is to study those concerns as we fine-tune the contents of our proposals," aniya sa kanyang sanaysay. "Welcome naman itong mga discourse na ganito, ang mga criticism, argument at counter-argument, welcome yan kasi nae-enrich ang panukalang batas," dagdag niya sa panayam sa True FM. Ani Lacson, inaalay niya ang panukala sa magulang niyang si Maxima at Buenaventura, na nagturo sa kanya at mga kapatid niya ng kahalagahan ng integridad. "Whatever happens, I am dedicating this piece of legislation, including my commitment to refine it in the committee and defend it in the plenary should it go that far, to all the helplessly struggling parents who have given their all for their children, yet are not as fortunate as they are," dagdag ni Lacson. Idiniin ni Lacson na aktibo niyang isusulong ang pagpasa ng panukala, kabilang ang paghiling na idaan niya ito bilang subcommittee chairman. Nagawa na ni Lacson na ipasa ang National ID act nang naging pinuno siya ng subcommittee ng Senate justice committee. Matapos maipasa ang panukala sa komite, idinepensa at in-sponsor niya ang panukala sa plenaryo hanggang tuluyang naging batas ito. "Gusto kong i-pursue ito kasi nasabi ko basehan sa Saligang Batas, Family Code at personal experience kung saan out of pagmamahal sa magulang hanggang sa kamatayan, talagang sinamahan ko," diin ni Lacson. Iginiit ni Lacson na ang panukala ay para sa hindi pinalad na may edad na magulang na pinabayaan ng suwail na anak, kahit na minahal nila ang mga ito. Dagdag niya, ito ay para sa mga magulang na nagsakripisyo ng panahon at kapakanan para tiyaking maganda ang hinaharap ng anak nila - nguni't iiwanan lang ng anak. "(The bill) is for the parents who are sick and physically incapacitated, struggling to even have enough to eat, yet are heartlessly abandoned by their financially able children for whom they sacrificed so much," dagdag niya. Isinalaysay ni Lacson ang isang kaso kung saan nakapagipon ang magulang at nagtayo ng bahay, at inilipat ang titulo sa anak - at pinalayas. "Di ba kalunos-lunos naman ang ganoong klaseng anak na lahat na pag-aaruga binigay sa iyo hanggang nilipat sa iyo ang titulo ng bahay at lupa na naipundar tapos palalayasin mo? Maja-justify ba ang 1-6 buwan na makulong? Palagay ko justified sa tingin ko," aniya. Nguni't iginiit ni Lacson na hindi paparusahan ang mga inabuso, pinabayaan, o inabandonang anak - at hindi makikinabang dito ang magulang na nang-abuso, nagpabaya at nag-abandona ng anak. "It does not tolerate a 'culture of dependency' where many fear that their undeserving and scheming parents will siphon their hard-earned money as a retirement fund. It does not perpetrate the suffering of the 'sandwich generation' torn between the burdens of supporting their aging parents and their children," giit ni Lacson. Dagdag niya, may safeguards ang panukala, kabilang ang exempting provisions para sa inabuso, pinabayaan at inabandonang anak, at ang mga financially incapacitated. "Di tayo naging magulang o magiging magulang pero lahat tayo naging anak," aniya.