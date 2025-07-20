Press Release

July 20, 2025 SEN. ERWIN TULFO SEEKS PROBE ON MASSIVE, RECURRING FLOODING IN PALAWAN Senator Erwin Tulfo is calling for an investigation into the massive and recurring flooding in Palawan, particularly in Puerto Princesa City, following the latest deluge that displaced thousands of families. On Friday, July 18, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued nearly 100 families in a single town in Puerto Princesa after their homes were submerged by floods caused by Typhoon Crising. As of writing, over 6,000 families from 31 barangays across the city have been displaced. This is not an isolated incident. In February of this year, Puerto Princesa was placed under a State of Calamity after being inundated by heavy flooding--despite the absence of a typhoon, but rather due to a "shear line" or sudden changes in wind direction. This is what Senator Erwin Tulfo seeks to investigate--the massive and recurring floods in Palawan, particularly in Puerto Princesa City whenever there are rains. "Almost 100 families or more than 200 individuals were rescued by the Coast Guard in one town in Puerto Princesa because their houses were submerged in flood," said Sen. Tulfo. He likewise stressed that the same thing happened last February even thought there was no typhoon to begin with. "The people of Palawan would want to know why is it so quick for floods to submerge their communities," added the neophyte senator. "Don't they have a reliable drainage system? Is it because of a failed urban planning? Are there illegal operations on logging and mining that washed out the natural flood barrier?" queried Tulfo. According to the lawmaker who grew up in Palawan, "the residents need clarity from the Local Government Unit and other government agencies about the root of this problem afflicting their lives." Senator Tulfo is set to file a Senate Resolution on Monday seeking a full inquiry into the flooding problem and the appropriate interventions that must be urgently put in place. "And if there are people who need to be held accountable--whether for negligence or corruption--so be it," he concluded. SEN. ERWIN TULFO, PAIIMBESTIGAHAN ANG MATINDI AT PALAGIANG PAGBAHA SA PALAWAN Nananawagan si Senator Erwin Tulfo ng agarang imbestigasyon sa paulit-ulit at matitinding pagbaha sa Puerto Princesa City, Palawan matapos ang panibagong insidente ng pagbaha nitong nakaraang Biyernes, Hulyo 18. Halos isandaang pamilya ang nireskyu ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sa isang barangay sa lungsod matapos bahain ang kanilang mga kabahayan dulot ng Bagyong Crising. Ayon sa ulat, higit sa 6,000 pamilya mula sa 31 barangay ang naapektuhan at nawalan ng tirahan. Matatandaang Pebrero ngayong taon nang mapasailalim sa state of calamity ang lungsod nang malubog ito sa baha dahil lamang sa "shear line" o iyong mabilis na pagbabago ng direksyon ng hangin. Ito ang nais silipin ni Senador Erwin Tulfo kung bakit tila lagi na lang lubog sa baha ang naturang lugar kapag umuulan doon. "Halos isandaang pamilya o mahigit 200 na indibidwal ang nareskyu ng Coast Guard sa isang barangay sa Puerto Princesa dahil nalubog na ang mga bahay nila sa tubig baha," ani Sen. Tulfo. Dadag pa niya na nitong Pebrero din daw, bagama't walang bagyo, lumubog din ang ilang barangay ng lungsod. "Gusto ko malaman at ng mga taga palawan kung bakit sila binabaha ngayon doon." anang neophyte senator. "Wala ba silang maayos na drainage system? Palpak ba ang kanilang urban planning? Kalbo na ba ang kabundukan doon dahil sa illegal logging at mining?" tanong ni tulfo. Ayon sa naturang mambabatas na lumaki sa Palawan, "kailangan ng mga residente ng malinaw na paliwanag mula sa Local Government Unit at government agencies kung ano o saan ang problema. Dagdag pa ng Senador na maghahain siya ngayong Lunes ng Resolusyon para maimbestigahan ang pagbaha sa lalawigan at magawan ng paraan sa lalong madaling panahon. "At kung kailangan na may managot dahil naging pabaya o nagnakaw - so be it!" pahabol ni Tulfo.