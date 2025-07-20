PANGILINAN URGES LGUs: USE SAGIP SAKA TO HELP FARMERS, FISHERFOLK AFFECTED BY TYPHOON CRISING

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is urgently calling on national government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to implement the Sagip Saka Act to help the farmers and fisherfolk heavily affected by Severe Tropical Storm Crising and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

The senator underscored how his landmark bill, Republic Act 11321, or the Sagip Saka Act, can help alleviate the plight of farmers and fisherfolk during times of calamities and disasters, when their livelihoods are put in peril.

He stressed that activating the law's provisions will also ensure food security and streamline the procurement of agricultural goods for relief operations.

"Through the Sagip Saka Act, LGUs can help our farmers and fishermen who often bear the brunt of disasters. It's a win-win because LGUs can also distribute healthy and locally-sourced food to those affected by the typhoon, those in the evacuation centers," the senator explained.

Pangilinan pointed out that the law can bridge the gap between the LGUs' struggle to source fresh and nutritious food and the impact of disasters on agricultural workers.

"The law was created precisely to strengthen food supply chains, and this is especially useful during times of crisis and disasters," he added.

Enacted in 2019, the Sagip Saka Act allows the direct purchase of agricultural and fishery products from farmers and fisherfolk--bypassing middlemen and expediting the procurement process during emergencies.