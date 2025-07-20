Press Release

July 20, 2025 IMEE: Protect PH interests in trade talks with Trump As President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. begins a series of meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump from July 20 to 22, Senator Imee R. Marcos urged her brother to exercise caution and protect Philippine national interest in the discussions. "Trade must be a partnership, not a surrender. If we give away our rights today, we sell out the future of every Filipino," the senator emphasized. As a stalwart military and trade ally, the Philippines had urged a 10% rate or at least an improvement on Indonesia's 19% tariff. It appears however that we will be imposed a rate of at least 20%. Further, the US has demanded that this agreement may be terminated "if the Philippines enters into a new bilateral free trade agreement or preferential economic agreement with a country of concern" of US - a patent disregard of our sovereignty and independent right to enter into international agreements. Finally, the US requires that "the Philippines shall refrain from imposing new barriers that provide less favorable treatment to US services suppliers than the treatment afforded to domestic services suppliers," constraining even our own domestic economic policies. While Senator Marcos is hopeful that PBBM's visit will seize opportunities for greater security and economic cooperation between the countries, she warns, "As a sovereign country, the tariff agreement with the US should also be reciprocal. The US does not seem to regard us as a sovereign state, nor can we see the value of any so-called treaty allies." "No president should sign away our sovereignty--not for gold, not for promises, not for alliances," Marcos added.