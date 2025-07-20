Press Release

July 20, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON FORMER SENATOR MANNY PACQUIAO'S BOXING COMEBACK At 46, former Senator Manny Pacquiao defied age and expectations. Although he fell short in reclaiming the WBC welterweight belt, he proved that he is indeed a legend--few professional boxers could match the level of skill and heart he displayed in the ring. Sa totoo lang, nandun pa rin ang tatak Manny Pacquiao sa laban na ipinakita niya - ang tibay, bilis, at tapang. Muli na naman niya ipinaalala kung gaano kasarap maging Filipino, ang matawag na kababayan ang isang boxing icon. Ipinagmamalaki ka namin Senator Manny. Mabuhay ka!