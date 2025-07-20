Press Release

July 20, 2025 Cayetano pushes for 24/7 Super Health Centers nationwide Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday, July 10, 2025, filed a bill seeking to establish 24/7 Super Health Centers in every city and municipality in the country. Refiled in the current Congress, the proposed "Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities Act" (Senate Bill No. 420), aims to strengthen the country's primary health care system and ensure that no Filipino is left behind when it comes to accessing basic medical services. "All Filipinos deserve the best social services. That starts with having access to health care that is both immediate and within reach," Cayetano said. The bill requires every city and municipality to establish at least one Super Health Center within its area. These centers will serve individuals needing outpatient care or suffering from low-risk and uncomplicated medical conditions. Open 24/7, the facilities are expected to help decongest hospitals by providing immediate and accessible services right within communities. "I haven't seen a shift or a game-changer in the way we look at our health system. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients everyday... Hopefully, this will ease that burden and help our existing health centers and hospitals," Cayetano said. Cayetano cited as a successful model the City of Taguig, which currently operates three Super Health Centers that are open round-the-clock. These are staffed by licensed doctors, nurses, and midwives and offer a wide range of services. "Taguig is proof that it works. Kung kaya sa Taguig, we should do it in all our cities and municipalities," he said. Under the bill, each Super Health Center must be equipped with proper medical facilities and accessible spaces, especially for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. They must also stock commonly used generic medicines and vaccines and adopt secure systems to store and protect patient health records. The Department of Health (DOH), in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), is tasked with issuing guidelines for the implementation of the law and providing technical support to local governments. All services provided by the Super Health Centers must be accredited by PhilHealth to ensure coverage and affordability. The bill also prioritizes the hiring of existing barangay health workers who have long served their communities. Cayetano emphasized that health care should be practical, science-based, and accessible to all, regardless of where it is in the country. "We want to make sure that no Filipino is left behind when it comes to health care. The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health must actually be realized for the benefit of every Filipino," he said. Cayetano isinusulong ang 24/7 Super Health Centers sa bawat lungsod at bayan sa bansa Isinusulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang pagtatayo ng 24/7 Super Health Centers sa lahat ng lungsod at bayan sa buong bansa para mas mapalapit ang serbisyong medikal sa bawat Pilipino. Sa kanyang inihaing panukala nitong Huwebes, July 10, 2025, na "Super Health Centers in All Cities and Municipalities Act" (Senate Bill No. 420), layunin ni Cayetano na palakasin ang primary health care system ng bansa at tiyaking walang Pilipinong maiiwan. "All Filipinos deserve the best social services. That starts with having access to health care that is both immediate and within reach," sabi ng senador. Sa ilalim ng panukala, obligado ang bawat lungsod at bayan na magkaroon ng kahit isang Super Health Center. Ang mga pasilidad na ito ay bukas 24/7 at magbibigay ng agarang lunas para sa mga hindi malubhang kondisyon o mga pasyenteng nangangailangan ng outpatient care. Ayon kay Cayetano, makatutulong ito para mabawasan ang dagsa ng pasyente sa mga ospital. "I haven't seen a shift or a game-changer in the way we look at our health system. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients everyday... Hopefully, this will ease that burden and help our existing health centers and hospitals," wika niya. Ibinida rin ng senador ang Lungsod ng Taguig bilang modelo ng matagumpay na pagpapatakbo ng Super Health Centers. Sa ngayon, may tatlong health centers na bukas 24 oras sa Taguig na pinangangasiwaan ng mga lisensyadong doktor, nurse, at midwife. "Taguig is proof that it works. Kung kaya sa Taguig, we should do it in all our cities and municipalities," sabi ni Cayetano. Nakasaad din sa panukala na dapat may kumpletong pasilidad ang bawat Super Health Center, kabilang ang mga access-friendly na espasyo para sa mga senior citizen at may kapansanan. Dapat mayroon din itong sapat na supply ng generic na gamot at bakuna, at maayos na sistema ng pag-iingat sa health records ng mga pasyente. Ang Department of Health (DOH), katuwang ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), ang naatasang maglabas ng guidelines para sa maayos na pagpapatupad ng panukala at magbigay ng teknikal na tulong sa mga lokal na pamahalaan. Lahat ng serbisyo sa mga Super Health Center ay dapat accredited ng PhilHealth para siguradong abot-kaya ng mamamayan. Prayoridad din sa panukala ang pag-hire ng mga kasalukuyang barangay health workers na matagal nang naglilingkod sa kanilang mga komunidad. Para kay Cayetano, ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ay dapat makatao, batay sa siyensya, at madaling maabot saan mang sulok ng bansa. "We want to make sure that no Filipino is left behind when it comes to health care. The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health must actually be realized for the benefit of every Filipino," sabi Cayetano.