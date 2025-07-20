Press Release

July 20, 2025 Cayetano pushes for abolition of travel tax Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has filed a bill seeking to abolish the travel tax to make travel more accessible for Filipinos, ease financial burdens, boost tourism, and strengthen ties within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "All Filipinos, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, must be able to travel freely, without any form of hindrance. This is a right guaranteed by the Constitution," the senator said in his measure (Senate Bill No. 424) filed on July 10, 2025. The travel tax, imposed under Presidential Decree No. 1183, was signed nearly five decades ago. Cayetano described it as outdated and no longer aligned with current economic and regional goals. To support regional cooperation, the senator's bill also proposes exempting ASEAN nationals from the travel tax, fulfilling the Philippines' commitment under the ASEAN Tourism Agreement of 2002, which calls for the phasing out of travel levies among member states. Cayetano cited a local airline study estimating that while the government may lose around P4 billion in revenue from the tax removal, the economy could gain as much as P299 billion through increased tourism and spending. "By abolishing the travel tax, we inch closer towards realizing the freedom of movement that our fundamental law envisions for every citizen," he said. The senator also pointed to an existing precedent -- Memorandum Order No. 29 (2023), which exempts travelers departing from international airports in Mindanao and Palawan bound for Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) from the travel tax until June 30, 2028. Cayetano stressed that this measure - a proposal left by former Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III in the 19th Congress - aims to reduce travel costs for ordinary Filipinos, something he is determined to pursue. "It is high time to give travelers a break and allow for tourism to flourish by removing one of the barriers to travel," he said. Cayetano gustong ibasura ang travel tax Gustong ibasura ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang travel tax para gawing mas abot-kaya ang pagbiyahe ng mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa, pagaanin ang kanilang gastos, palakasin ang turismo, at patatagin ang ugnayan ng Pilipinas sa mga bansa sa ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). "All Filipinos, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, must be able to travel freely, without any form of hindrance. This is a right guaranteed by the Constitution," pahayag ni Cayetano sa explanatory note ng Senate Bill No. 424 nitong July 10, 2025. Unang ipinataw ang travel tax sa bisa ng Presidential Decree No. 1183, na nilagdaan halos 50 taon na ang nakakaraan. Giit ni Cayetano, masyado na itong luma at hindi na akma sa kasalukuyang realidad ng ekonomiya at rehiyon. Sa ilalim ng panukala, hindi na rin sisilingin ng travel tax ang mga kapitbahay nating kasapi sa ASEAN, bilang suporta sa mas matibay na pagtutulungan ng mga naturang bansa. Ayon kay Cayetano, ito ay bilang pagtupad sa nilagdaang ASEAN Tourism Agreement noong 2002, na layong unti-unting alisin ang mga travel tax sa pagitan ng mga kasaping bansa. Binanggit ng senador ang pag-aaral ng isang lokal na airline, kung saan tinatayang maaaring mawalan ang gobyerno ng halos P4 bilyon na kita mula sa travel tax. Gayunman, ang kapalit naman aniya nito ay P299 bilyon na posibleng kitain ng buong ekonomiya ng bansa dahil sa pagdami ng turista at spending. "By abolishing the travel tax, we inch closer towards realizing the freedom of movement that our fundamental law envisions for every citizen," pahayag ni Cayetano. Giit pa niya, nagawa na rin ito noon sa pamamagitan ng Memorandum Order No. 29 (2023). Epektibo hanggang June 30, 2028, ginawa nitong libre ang travel tax ng mga biyaherong mula sa international airports ng Mindanao at Palawan patungong Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA). Dagdag ng senador, layunin ng panukala na bawasan ang travel expenses ng karaniwang Pilipino, isang adhikaing isinulong na rin aniya ni dating Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III noong 19th Congress. "It is high time to give travelers a break and allow for tourism to flourish by removing one of the barriers to travel," pahayag ni Cayetano.