Press Release

July 19, 2025 Tulfo praises airport police, surveillance division on handling jewelry theft case; wants erring airlines and security personal sacked Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo commended the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) - Airport Police Department (APD) and Screening and Surveillance Division (SSD) for their swift action that helped solved the jewelry theft case at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 involving Kimberly Nakamura. Nakamura asked for MIAA's help after losing P500,000 worth of jewelry at NAIA Terminal 3 during her flight to Singapore on June 28. With the help of the CCTV footage, the NAIA Terminal 3 APD and SSD later managed to recover all items from the jewelry box that was passed on by several airline and security staff. As such, Tulfo urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to give due recognition to the SSD and APD personnel for their professionalism and dedication in solving the case. Tulfo also coordinated with DOTr Officer-in-Charge James de Roque to ensure that the airline personnel involved in stealing the items inside the box or failing to report it to the lost and found section be held accountable for their actions. De Roque told Tulfo that the people involved in handling the jewelry box were identified as the Airline Contracted Ground Handling staff. They were already referred to the New NAIA Infra Corp & Civil Aeronautics Board including the airlines concerned, but the victim decided not to pursue the case against them since she was able to get back all her valuables including the box. Since DOTr cannot pursue a criminal case of attempted theft without the affidavit & consent of the victim, Tulfo urged the airlines and security agencies of people involved to sanction their employees by terminating their employment to ensure that these acts will never tolerated. "NAIA is our window to the world and we cannot tolerate these acts of dishonesty here," he said. "Panahon na rin ito para i-review ng MIAA ang kanilang mga polisiya dahil sa kabila ng mga guidelines na mayroon sila, marami pa ring malalakas ang loob na baliin ito," he added. Tulfo: Dapat ipasibak ang mga airline at security personnel na sangkot sa nawalang alahas sa NAIA T3 Pinuri ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) - Airport Police Department (APD) at Screening and Surveillance Division (SSD) sa kanilang mabilis na aksyon kaugnay sa nawalang mga alahas sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 na pagmamayari ni Kimberly Nakamura. Humingi ng tulong si Nakamura sa MIAA matapos mawala ang isang kahon ng alahas na nagkakahalaga ng ?500,000 habang nasa NAIA Terminal 3 noong Hunyo 28, bago lumipad patungong Singapore. Sa tulong ng CCTV footage, matagumpay na na-recover ng NAIA Terminal 3 APD at SSD ang lahat ng laman ng jewelry box na ipinasa-pasa ng ilang airline at security personnel. Dahil dito, nanawagan si Tulfo sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na bigyang pagkilala ang SSD at APD personnel sa kanilang propesyonalismo at dedikasyon sa paglutas ng kaso. Nakipag-ugnayan din si Tulfo kay DOTr Officer-in-Charge James de Roque upang tiyakin na mapapanagot ang mga airline personnel na sangkot sa pagkuha o sa hindi pagsumite ng nasabing jewelry box sa Lost and Found section. Ayon kay De Roque, ang mga sangkot sa insidente ay kinilalang mga Airline Contracted Ground Handling staff. Inirefer na raw sila sa New NAIA Infra Corp at Civil Aeronautics Board, kabilang na ang mga apektadong airline. Gayunpaman, nagpasya ang biktima na huwag na lamang magsampa ng kaso laban sa kanila matapos na mabawi ang lahat ng kanyang gamit, kabilang ang jewelry box. At dahil hindi maaaring magsampa ng kasong kriminal ang DOTr ng walang affidavit at pahintulot mula sa biktima, iginiit ni Tulfo na nararapat na patawan pa rin ng kaukulang parusa ang mga sangkot sa pamamagitan ng pag-terminate sa kanilang employment upang masiguro na hindi na mauulit ang ganitong mga gawain. "NAIA is our window to the world and we cannot tolerate these acts of dishonesty here," saad niya. "Panahon na rin ito para i-review ng MIAA ang kanilang mga polisiya dahil sa kabila ng mga guidelines na mayroon sila, marami pa ring malalakas ang loob na baliin ito," dagdag niya.