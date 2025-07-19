Press Release

July 19, 2025 KIKO MARINDUQUE EX-VG FARMERS' 'HOPELESSNESS' FUEL CALL FOR PANGILINAN TO CHAIR SENATE AGRI PANEL A provincial official of the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement (PRRM) has urged that Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan be elected chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, citing the growing sense of "hopelessness and helplessness" among farmers and fisherfolk. Former Marinduque Vice Governor Adeline Angeles, who heads the PRRM chapter in the province, made the appeal during the open forum that followed Pangilinan's keynote speech at the PRRM Inter-Chapter Meeting and Conversation on Sustainability on Thursday. "I just want to mention that before we came here, we had a meeting with the PRRM chapter of Marinduque together with some leaders of farmers and fishermen," Angeles said, speaking in a mix of English and Tagalog. "To be honest, while I was listening to them, their hopelessness was overwhelming. Others have been fighting for a long time but their helplessness was overwhelming. I felt my own guilt--maybe that's why I stepped away from politics for now. I didn't hear their helplessness before. You have to go outside the system to hear what needs to be heard," she added. Angeles then expressed support for Pangilinan joining the Senate majority if it would allow him to lead the agriculture panel and improve the lives of farmers and fisherfolk. "Just a small voice--I think I go with others who are supporting the recommendation for you to join the majority," she said. "We recognize the doubts of many because of the vital issues involved, and we know the realities of politics. But we have so much trust in your principles and in who you are. We are confident that before joining the majority and before sitting at the negotiating table, you know exactly what is non-negotiable for you. We know that the welfare of small farmers, small fishermen--all vulnerable sectors--will be non-negotiable for you, regardless of where you sit," she added. In his speech, Pangilinan addressed the deep-seated problems of Philippine agriculture, sharing stories of farmers who, despite decades of hard work, remain poor. He cited three farmers he had met whose combined years of labor spanned over 180 years--feeding generations of Filipinos, yet still living in poverty. He also recalled how some of the country's biggest corruption scandals, including the Napoles pork barrel scam and the Fertilizer Fund scam, involved funds meant for the agriculture sector. Pangilinan recounted his experience as Presidential Assistant on Food Security and Agricultural Modernization during the Aquino administration, when he tackled corruption in the National Food Authority and succeeded in lowering rice prices within a year. "We were able to bring rice prices down because instead of corrupt spending, we did correct spending," he said. "We were effective then because we worked with the executive department. If given the chance, we can do it again." Pangilinan's remarks and Angeles's emotional appeal come as the Senate prepares to organize for the 20th Congress. Discussions over bloc alignments have become increasingly contentious, with questions over who will join the majority or minority, and what that means for committee leadership. Some observers have raised concerns about a potentially weakened opposition should Pangilinan and Senator Bam Aquino choose to align with the majority. But Senator Risa Hontiveros, currently the most prominent opposition voice in the Senate, dismissed such concerns. "There is no sense of betrayal if they join the majority. What matters is who we fight for, not where we sit," she said. Since his return to the Senate, Pangilinan has remained focused on food and agriculture issues. He has filed resolutions to investigate soaring food prices and has called for stronger support for farmers, fisherfolk, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and seafarers. Throughout, he has emphasized that unity, integrity, and public service must take precedence over political labels. Some attendees at the PRRM forum expressed the view that Pangilinan should head the agriculture committee regardless of his bloc affiliation, arguing that he is the most qualified for the post. They also stressed the importance of elevating the agriculture panel, calling it one of the most consequential committees in the chamber, especially in the push for rural development. "For the rural poor, the stakes could not be higher," one participant noted. As Angeles said: "We have so much trust in your principles. We know what will be non-negotiable for you--our farmers and fisherfolk. That is why we hope you are given the power to help them."