PANGILINAN VOWS INCREASED SUPPORT FOR BARMM'S AQUACULTURE SECTOR

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) found an ally in Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who promised increased budgetary and logistical support for the region's rich aquaculture sector.

In his keynote message during the "AgriKIKO: Ranaw Forum Para sa Magsasaka ng Lanao del Sur" held on Friday, July 18, at the Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol, the senator underscored BARMM's potential to become the country's food basket, but also recognized how it is being sidelined due to a lack of financial resources and support from the government.

Pangilinan, a long-time advocate of food security and agricultural reforms, told the audience that after being proclaimed as senator-elect, he wrote to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to request an additional P1 billion for the implementation of his landmark Republic Act 11321, or the Sagip Saka Act.

"Right now, pumayag sila sa kalahating bilyon but pagdating ng budget hearing, hihilingin natin na madagdagan pa at pag-usapan natin Gov., how much of that amount we will allocate dito sa Lanao del Sur para matiyak na yung farming at aquaculture ay mabibigyan ng suporta," he said.

Passed in 2019, the Sagip Saka Act expands market access for farmers and fisherfolk because the national and local governments can buy their produce without public bidding.

"Hihilingin rin natin sa susunod na budget, dahil ngayon pa lang dinedebate pa, na madagdagan ang budget ng Department of Agriculture dahil dapat hanggang sa pangatlong taon, sa 2028, I'd like to see the agri budget hitting at least P400 billion," Pangilinan added.

The senator, who is vying to become the Senate Committee on Agriculture's chairperson when Congress resumes session on July 28, identified the logistical support needed by farmers and fisherfolk in BARMM, which supplies 30% of the country's fisheries demand.

Aside from additional fishing boats for local fisherfolk in BARMM, he said an increased budget would also provide funding for equipment, mechanization, fuel, fertilizers, pesticides, and storage facilities.

While on the campaign trail, Pangilinan visited Marawi City twice, vowing to empower the region by supporting its agricultural sector through increased subsidies and assistance for its farmers and fisherfolk.