KIKO, SHARON BACK IN BARMM TO THANK MUSLIM COMMUNITY FOR 2025 POLLS WIN

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and his wife Megastar Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan fulfilled a campaign promise of returning to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to express their gratitude after the senator secured a fresh term in the Senate.

In his speech before local officials and government employees of the provincial capitol of Lanao del Sur on Friday, July 18, the senator stressed that they "made sure" they would be there today despite the inclement weather that threatened to cancel their flight.

"I am very thankful. Tiniyak namin kahit nga binabagyo at muntik na macancel, basta sinabi ng piloto pwede, narito kami ngayon kasama ang aming mga anak," Pangilinan said.

The senator placed 12th in the whole of Lanao del Sur, 11th in Marawi City, and 11th in Jolo, during the May 2025 midterm elections, where he placed 5th overall.

"Ibig sabihin sa BARMM, tayo po ay pinagkatiwalaan, maraming salamat. Dahil sa inyong tiwala, makakaasa kayo kapag tayo ay pinili ng ating mga kapwa senador na maging chairman ng Committee on Agriculture, makakaasa po kayo na tayo'y babalik. Hindi lamang babalik para magpasalamat, pero babalik para magkaroon ng mga proyekto dito sa Lanao sa usapin ng food security," he assured.

Cuneta-Pangilinan, who accompanied the senator on his visit, backed his hopes to chair the Senate agricultural panel.

"At babalik po si Kiko, promise po iyon, sana lang piliin siya ng kanyang kapwa senador na maging head ng Senate agricultural committee para matupad niya ang mga plano para sa mga magsasaka dito sa inyo for food security also and bilang pagsuporta ng buong-buo para sa inyong food terminal," she said.

Leadership of the different committees in the upper chamber will be voted on by the senators on July 28.

The actress, who also went with Pangilinan when he campaigned in Marawi City, thanked the local officials and the Muslim community for supporting her husband.

"Sabi ko po noon kung manalo kami, kahit matalo, babalik kami para magpasalamat. Yan po ang ipinunta namin ngayon dito ang magpasalamat ng taos puso sa kanila at sa inyo pong lahat. Kahit ano pong number siya, kahit 12 1/2 basta pumasok siya doon, pinagbigyan niyo po kami sa number 11," she said.