Gatchalian marks Disability Rights Week: Walang learners with disabilities ang dapat maiwan

"As we celebrate the National Disability Rights Week, we must uphold the welfare of our learners with disabilities. Despite the challenges they face, let us help them achieve their dreams. Sa kabila ng mga hamon, may kakayahan silang mangarap at magtagumpay. Tungkulin nating tulungan silang makarating doon. Walang maiiwan. Walang mapag-iiwanan.

Let us fully and faithfully implement Republic Act 11650, or the Inclusive Education Act, which mandates accessible, equitable, and quality education and support services for learners with disabilities. Hindi sapat ang batas kung hindi ipinatutupad."