Press Release

July 18, 2025 Villanueva to BulSU grads: Embrace AI, automation through lifelong learning as demands of job market shifts Senator Joel Villanueva encouraged graduates of Bulacan State University (BulSU) to continue learning as new jobs emerge and existing roles evolve due to technological advancements. Speaking to some 873 graduates from BulSU's College of Information Communications Technology and College of Science, and their respective faculty members, Villanueva explained that automation through artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will create a new jobs landscape for them. "Graduation is only the beginning for you. Never stop learning because life never stops teaching," Villanueva said in his keynote speech. "What you learned here at BulSU is 'Volume 1.' What you will learn in the real world is 'Volume 2.' Reskilling, upskilling, and new skilling are the key." While an estimated 85 million jobs might be rendered obsolete in 2025 globally because of automation, about 97 million new roles are projected to emerge because of new technologies, Villanueva pointed out, citing data from the World Economic Forum (WEF). "By 2029 in the Philippines, there will be job growth most significantly for Data Analysts and Scientists with about 95% net growth, and AI and Machine Learning Specialists with around 60% net growth," the lawmaker continued. Villanueva said he pushed for a legislation that will serve as framework for lifelong learning to ensure that Filipino workers remain sharp to become highly competitive in the labor market. Senate Bill 2960 which he authored and sponsored, is awaiting the signature of the President. He reiterated the importance of developing credentials, especially for universities to develop proofs of so-called "microcompetencies, microcredentials, or digital certificates." "Hindi po ito imposible o unrealistic dahil ginagawa na po ito sa maraming bansa. The laws that we have passed will serve as building blocks of our vision for Philippine education in the age of AI - a Supermarket of Competencies," Villanueva said. Villanueva underscored the importance of education for Bulakenyos, recalling an incident in the province's history where 20 young women from Malolos petitioned before Governor General Valeriano Weyler to put up a night school so they could study Spanish. "Noon, kailangang manikluhod at makipaglaban ng mga Bulakenyo para matuto at makapag-aral. Ngayon, malawak na ang access n'yo sa education at training," he said. "Graduates, tulad ng pinakita ng 20 kababaihan ng Malolos noon, manatili rin sana kayong uhaw at gutom sa kaalaman. Stay hungry for knowledge." Through the Doktor para sa Bayan law which he principally sponsored and authored in the 18th Congress, Villanueva helped establish the first publicly-funded School of Medicine in Region III at BulSU. He has likewise facilitated the construction of several additional facilities in BulSU to support the growing needs of the state university. The lawmaker appealed to graduates to use their knowledge and skills they gained in college to shine a light on others. "Graduates, ang inyong edukasyon ay hindi lang para sa inyong sarili, kundi para sa inyong pamilya, kapwa, at higit sa lahat sa ating minamahal na bayan," Villanueva said.