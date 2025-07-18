STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS "KIKO" PANGILINAN

On the Proposed Resetting of the Impeachment Trial

We will seek clarification on reports of a proposed resetting of the impeachment trial.

Let me reiterate my position:

I support the continuation of the impeachment proceedings.

The Constitution is clear: once the articles of impeachment are transmitted to the Senate, the trial shall forthwith proceed.

There must be no undue delay.

As senators, we are constitutionally bound to sit as judges and ensure that the process moves forward with fairness, integrity, and urgency.

Under our Constitution, the Senate is not only a legislative body--it is a court of impeachment.

And we are duty bound to uphold and defend the Constitution.