Press Release

July 18, 2025 Pangilinan Files Anti-Political Dynasty Bill to Curb Family Rule in Politics In a renewed push against entrenched family rule in politics, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan has filed a Senate bill seeking to prohibit political dynasties in the country--an issue long enshrined in the Constitution but never translated into law. The proposed measure, titled "An Act Defining and Prohibiting Political Dynasties, Providing Penalties Therefor, and for Other Purposes," was filed this week and aims to ban individuals related within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from holding or running for public office simultaneously. Pangilinan said the bill is intended to "level the playing field" in politics, strengthen democratic processes, and ensure that political power does not remain concentrated among a privileged few. "Political power and public service must never be treated as a birthright. But without an enabling law, our democracy has been hijacked by dynasties," Pangilinan said in a statement. "Leadership should be earned, not inherited." Under the bill, spouses and relatives within the second degree of an incumbent elected official are barred from running for any position at both the national and local levels--barangay captain, mayor, governor, district representative, and party-list nominee included--while a relative is in office. The measure allows any citizen to file a verified petition with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) of any candidate found violating the proposed law. The senator also cited recent data from the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) that shows the extent of dynastic influence in Philippine politics: 87 percent of provincial governors are from political families

8 in 10 district representatives belong to dynastic clans

67 percent of House members and 53 percent of mayors are dynastic

At least 18 "obese dynasties" (with five or more relatives in elective office) exist

800 out of 18,000 elective positions (4.5 percent) were uncontested in the last elections The bill's explanatory note links the prevalence of political dynasties to underdevelopment and poverty in the country's poorest provinces. It also warns that dynasties weaken checks and balances, diminish competition, and entrench personality-driven politics over public interest. "Our Constitution is clear--political dynasties must be prohibited," Pangilinan said. "This bill is about restoring balance, opening doors for new leaders, and upholding the promise of democracy." The bill is currently awaiting its number and referral to the appropriate Senate committee.