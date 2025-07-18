Press Release

July 18, 2025 PANGILINAN PUSHES LANDMARK ANTI-POLITICAL DYNASTY BILL TO RESTORE DEMOCRATIC BALANCE In a bold move to restore democratic integrity and break the stranglehold of political dynasties, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan has filed the Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2025, a landmark bill that seeks to ban multiple family members within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from holding or running for public office simultaneously. The measure--formally titled "An Act Defining and Prohibiting Political Dynasties, Providing Penalties Therefor, and for Other Purposes"--was filed on July 9, 2025, and aims to level the political playing field, promote inclusivity, and reassert the constitutional ideal that public office is a public trust--not a family heirloom. "Political power and public service must never be treated as a birthright," Pangilinan said. "But for decades, without an enabling law, our democracy has been hijacked. This bill is long overdue. Leadership should be earned, not inherited. Every Filipino deserves a fair and equal shot at serving the nation." The proposed law defines political dynasties as including spouses and relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity of incumbent officials. It prohibits such individuals from running for national or local positions--including barangay captain, mayor, governor, and district representative--while a family member holds public office, even in other parts of the country. The prohibition also applies to positions under the party-list system. The bill empowers any citizen to file a verified petition before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) of a violator. Pangilinan emphasized that the bill seeks to give life to the constitutional mandate that "political dynasties shall be prohibited," correcting what he calls a decades-long failure to enforce this democratic safeguard. Citing data from the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), Pangilinan highlighted the extent of dynastic control in the recent May 2025 midterm elections: 87% of provincial governors are members of political families 8 out of 10 district representatives belong to dynastic clans 67% of House members and 53% of mayors come from political dynasties At least 18 "obese dynasties" (with five or more elected relatives) exist 4.5% of elective posts (800 out of 18,000) were uncontested, often due to entrenched political clans The explanatory note further argues that dynastic dominance is directly linked to poverty and underdevelopment, especially in the 10 poorest provinces in the country. It also warns of the weakening of checks and balances, stifling of genuine political competition, and the entrenchment of personality-based politics over programs and policy. Pangilinan noted, has not been immune to dynastic entrenchment--"with family tandems retaining or gaining seats, further underscoring the urgent need for reform." "This is not just a legal fight--it's a democratic one. We must make room for new voices, new leaders, and genuine public servants. Because democracy dies when power is passed around like property," Pangilinan said.