Press Release

July 18, 2025 Preserving the past, Legarda leads heritage restoration Senator Loren Legarda emphasized the importance of preserving pieces of Filipino heritage, such as historical sites, as a way to help build a resilient and self-aware nation. Legarda led the turnover of two restored structures in Antique--the Casa Tribunal de Patnongon in Patnongon, and the San Juan de Nepomuceno Parish Church (Anini-y Church) in Anini-y on Thursday, July 17. "Heritage is about clarity. When we understand where we came from--what we built, what we lost, what we survived--we begin to understand who we are," Legarda said. "And that understanding is vital to how we move forward," she added. Legarda supported the endeavor through the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) for the restoration of these two structures. Known locally as Old Casa Municipal or 'munisipyo daan,' the structure represents Patnongon's rich history and resilience. Restoration efforts included focusing on original stone walls and structural components, laying of pipes, and installing electrical lines. The second phase involved architectural finishing and the installation of plumbing and lighting fixtures. The building was a tribunal and government center during the Spanish and American colonial periods. It served as a brutal witness during World War II, as it was used as a place to torture countless Filipinos. The structure was left in ruins by the end of the war in 1945. "In essence, this place began humbly--as a casa made of bamboo, wood, and straw--built to mark Patnongon's birth as a town. This origin story matters," asserted Legarda. "It reminds us that we are a people who fought for our freedoms and held onto an identity distinct in its own right--wholly Filipino, and fiercely refusing to be diminished," she furthered. Meanwhile, the San Juan de Nepomuceno Parish is considered to be one of the most well-preserved structures in Antique. Built in the Baroque style of architecture, the church was constructed from 1845 to 1879, using local materials such as coral reefs and bound with egg whites. The façade of the church is also renowned for its extensive Spanish Baroque carvings, featuring a triangular pediment and ornamented columns. The interior is composed of wooden retablos, arched ceilings, and religious shrines representing centuries of commitment and devotion. The Aglipayans then occupied the church following the end of the Spanish period until 1906, when it was turned over to the Roman Catholic church. The church's coral stone foundation was attributed to helping keep the structure intact through various catastrophic events, including World War II, an 8.2 magnitude earthquake in 1948, and a devastating typhoon in 1973. "This is why we must care for churches like San Juan de Nepomuceno. Our aim is not to create museum pieces, but to keep its memory alive in the spaces where it first took root," explained Legarda. "Let this be our promise: that long after we are gone, our children--your children--will still walk into this place, feel its history, and know they belong to something greater. While its presence is a gift, it also remains our responsibility," she concluded. Legarda, a champion of history and culture in the Senate, authored important laws, including the Philippine Cultural Heritage Act and the Cultural Mapping Law, among others. Legarda pinangunahan ang pagsasaayos ng mga pamanang kultural Binigyang-diin ni Senador Loren Legarda ang kahalagahan ng pagpreserba ng mga makasaysayang Filipino heritage sites upang makapagpundar ng isang bansang matibay at mataas ang kamalayan. Pinangunahan ni Legarda ang turnover ng dalawang isinaayos na gusali--ang Casa Tribunal de Patnongon at San Juan Nepomuceno Parish Church (Anini-y Church) noong Hulyo 17, 2025 sa lalawigan ng Antique. "Heritage is about clarity. When we understand where we came from--what we built, what we lost, what we survived--we begin to understand who we are," wika ni Legarda. "And that understanding is vital to how we move forward." Sinuportahan ni Legarda ang hakbang na ito sa pamamagitan ng National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) para sa restoration ng dalawang gusali. Ang lumang Casa Municipal o munisipyo daan ay saksi sa mayaman na kasaysayan ng Patnongon. Kabilang sa pagsasaayos na ginawa rito ay ang pagtutok sa orihinal na pader, ang pundasyon, at paglalatag ng linya ng tubig at kuryente. Ang gusali ay nagsilbing korte at opisina ng pamahalaan noong panahon ng Kastila at Amerikano. Ginamit rin ito ng mga sundalong Hapon bilang lugar para i-torture ang mga Filipino. Napulbos ang gusali noong matapos ang giyera. "In essence, this place began humbly--as a casa made of bamboo, wood, and straw--built to mark Patnongon's birth as a town. This origin story matters," paglalahad ni Legarda. "It reminds us that we are a people who fought for our freedoms and held onto an identity distinct in its own right--wholly Filipino, and fiercely refusing to be diminished." Kinokonsidera naman ng marami na isa sa pinaka-preserved na simbahan ang San Juan Nepomuceno Parish sa buong Antique. Itinayo ang istraktura mula 1845 hanggang 1879 gamit ang estilong Baroque, gamit ang materyales tulad ng coral reefs, at pinagtibay ng puti ng itlog. Kita rin sa façade ng simbahan ng mga nakaukit na Baroque carvings, kabilang na rito ang isang triangular pediment, at dekoratibong mga haligi. Makikita naman sa loob ang retablo na gawa sa kahoy, de-arko na kisame, at mga religious shrine na sumasalamin sa daang-taong debosyon ng mga residente. Ginamit din ito ng mga Aglipayan mula sa pagtatapos ng panahon ng Kastila hanggang 1906 noong binalik nila ito sa Iglesia Katolika. Kinilala rin ang pundasyon nitong gawa sa coral reefs sa pagpapanatili rito, dahil hindi nasira ang simbahan noong World War 2, isang 8.2-magnitude na lindol noong 1948, at isang malakas na bagyo noong 1973. "This is why we must care for churches like San Juan de Nepomuceno. Our aim is not to create museum pieces, but to keep its memory alive in the spaces where it first took root," eksplika ni Legarda. "Let this be our promise: that long after we are gone, our children--your children--will still walk into this place, feel its history, and know they belong to something greater. While its presence is a gift, it also remains our responsibility." Bilang tagapagtaguyod ng kasaysayan sa Senado, nagsilbing may-akda si Legarda ng ilang mahahalagang batas tulad ng Philippine Cultural Heritage Act, Cultural Mapping Law, at iba pa.