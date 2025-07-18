Statement of Sen. Ping Lacson on the Plan to Delay the Convening of the Impeachment Court to Aug. 4

We may have to discuss the proposition in plenary, and find out the justification for the delayed convening of the impeachment court to Aug. 4, then vote on it. Whatever the majorly of the 24 senators will decide, we should follow, but not without manifesting or explaining our votes, if some of us would choose to.

As a senator-judge, I want to hear or participate in the discussion of any major issue involved in the impeachment process before making a decision because it is a constitutional duty.