Gatchalian: New ERC chair should protect consumers, lower electricity cost

"I welcome the appointment of Francis Saturnino Juan as the new ERC chair. Having worked with Atty. Nino during my stint as the chairman of the Committee on Energy in the Senate, I know that he brings deep regulatory experience and technical expertise in the energy sector.

I expect our new ERC Chair to apply a balanced and equitable approach to his responsibilities -- one that protects consumers and helps lower electricity costs. Dapat laging inuuna ang interes ng taumbayan."