STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE CHINA COAST GUARD'S TAILING AND OBSTRUCTION OF BRP TERESA MAGBANUA NEAR BAJO DE MASINLOC (SCARBOROUGH SHOAL)

Nine years have passed since the Permanent Court of Arbitration upheld our maritime sovereignty and integrity and ruled China's claims over the West Philippine Sea as baseless under international law. Yet, China continues to ignore this decision and has been incessantly harassing our maritime personnel, scientists, and fisherfolk.

Muli na namang nagpamalas ng dahas ang China Coast Guard at sa pagkakataong ito'y nais pang baligtarin ang katotohanan at palabasin na may mali sa isinagawang maritime patrol ang BRP Teresa Magbanua sa loob mismo ng ating exclusive economic zone (EEZ) noong Hulyo 15.

I stand firmly with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the China Coast Guard's latest act of harassment against our maritime personnel. These aggressive, dangerous, and bullying tactics must stop immediately. No amount of intimidation or coercive behavior can ever erase the fact that the Philippines' sovereign rights are enshrined in international law -- and no hostile action can invalidate what is rightfully ours.