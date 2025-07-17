Press Release

July 17, 2025 PANGILINAN PUSHES FOR STRONGER SUPPORT FOR BARMM AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is pushing for strengthened support to the agriculture and fisheries sectors of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), citing its pivotal role in ensuring food security and solving the country's worsening food crisis. In a meeting held Wednesday, July 16, with BARMM Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) Vice President for Central Mindanao Mohagher Iqbal, Pangilinan emphasized that Mindanao is the Philippines' food basket--and BARMM is its seafood stronghold. "Mindanao feeds the nation. And BARMM, with its rich marine resources and fertile land, is vital in solving our food problems," Pangilinan said. "If we want lower food prices and stable supply, we must invest in Mindanao's farmers and fisherfolk." A long-time advocate for food security and rural development, Pangilinan vowed to back BARMM's agri-fishery sector through expanded infrastructure, modern post-harvest systems, and sustainable aquaculture initiatives. He stressed the need to improve the entire value chain--from production to processing to market access--so that both local communities and the broader economy benefit. The senator also committed to work with BARMM leaders, cooperatives, and civil society organizations to ensure that legislation and policies reflect the region's unique challenges and untapped potential. Among the key proposals discussed were: Expanded access to agri-credit and crop insurance;

Funding for farm-to-market roads and irrigation;

Establishment of agri-fishery hubs with modern storage and logistics;

Stronger market linkages for fair and stable prices;

Support for climate-resilient, sustainable practices; and

Peace and development initiatives anchored on agri-based livelihoods. "Food security is national security," Pangilinan said. "And that security depends on whether we empower the regions that feed us. Mindanao is not just part of the solution--it is the solution." Recent data confirms BARMM's leadership in seafood production--especially in seaweed, tuna, and high-value marine products. The region supplies nearly 30% of the country's total fish output, making it the top seafood producer in the Philippines. "Our farmers and fisherfolk must not only survive--they must thrive. And when they do, the whole nation wins," Pangilinan said.