Press Release

July 17, 2025 Speech of Senator Loren Legarda Turnover of the Restored San Juan Nepomuceno Parish Church

Anini-y, Antique | 17 July 2025 Mayad nga hapon sa tanan. Before I speak of the restoration or lecture about history, I want to speak of something we all likely relate to. To all the parents here today, to the lolo and lola who may be sitting quietly at the back: I ask that you bring your children to places like this. Tell them your stories. Tell them where you used to sit in church, what these walls meant to you as a child, or about the time your parents first brought you here to pray. I am sure - that places like this are very much a part of who we are. Long after our generation has passed, what will matter most is that our children grow up with a deep love for the land and home they come from. Whether they choose to live here in Anini-y, elsewhere in the Philippines, or one day find themselves in a foreign land, I hope they carry with them the memory of places like this Church, and the values it holds. Let them know that our culture--through our stories, music, and common faith--is something to be proud of. That as we move on in life, it continues to wait for us, ever timeless and patient. And again it will wait for the generations that come after us, on the condition that we continue to protect it. This is why we must care for churches like San Juan de Nepomuceno. Our aim is not to create museum pieces, but to keep its memory alive in the spaces where it first took root. This Church has stood through over a century of change. Built from blocks of coral stone in the mid-1800s and bound by the hands of our forefathers, it witnessed revolution, occupation, and countless calamities. In 1948, when the Lady Caycay earthquake devastated much of Panay, this church remained standing. Some called it a miracle. But it also speaks to the skill and resilience of the Antiqueños who built it. This restoration is the work of many, seen and unseen. For my own part, as this Church began to deteriorate, I simply saw the need to act. Why do this, you ask? It is because of my belief that the work of governance includes the work of remembrance. That is why I worked to ensure government support for its restoration so the community can continue to enjoy these spaces - as we long have. This is also the same fuel I drew inspiration from when I authored the Philippine Cultural Heritage Act, the Cultural Mapping Law, and many others. Though decades have passed in my four Senate terms, I remain committed to my duty to remind our nation that we cannot grow and progress without making sure that our soul is intact. It is in places like San Juan de Nepomuceno that we find our roots and rediscover what it means to be Filipino. So - to both the young and the old, I remind you of the word "Malasakit." Preserving our heritage can come in simple gestures. Sometimes it is as simple as repainting a wall or sweeping the plaza clean. But every act of care is a thread that holds firm in place the larger tapestry of our nation. Let this be our promise: that long after we are gone, our children - your children - will still walk into this place, feel its history, and know they belong to something greater. While its presence is a gift, it also remains our responsibility. We now turn this over to you, Anini-y. This Church remains yours to protect. Duro duro gid nga salamat.