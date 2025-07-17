Press Release

July 17, 2025 Ping Lacson Corrects Misconceptions, Insinuations on Proposed Parents Welfare Act Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson corrected late Wednesday several misconceptions and insinuations raised by some sectors about Senate Bill 396, the proposed "Parents Welfare Act of 2025." Lacson said his bill, which aims to ensure parents get support from their children in their time of need, does not include parents who have abused, hurt, or neglected their children. "Abuse, abandonment or neglect by parents of their children are exempting circumstances. Under the proposed measure, walang obligasyon ang anak na magsuporta sa magulang na nang-abuso, nag-abandon at nagpabaya sa kanya (the child has no obligation to support parents who abused, abandoned, or neglected him/her)," he said. The bill seeks support for parents who are senior citizens, sickly, or who regardless of age are permanently incapacitated or not capable of supporting themselves. But Lacson noted that under Sec. 16 of the bill, if the court determines after due notice and hearing that the parent in need of support had abandoned, abused or neglected the child, it may dismiss the petition or reduce the quantum of support. The bill also pointed out that children who have no financial capability to support their parents are not obliged to do so. Besides, Lacson said Art. 195 of the Family Code stresses the legal obligation of each member of the family to support each other. He added his bill takes into account as well other laws, such as RA 9262 o Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Law, that protect children, spouses and parents from abuse. Also, Lacson pointed out that the bill does not mean the government is passing the burden of supporting elderly parents to the children. He pointed out the bill provides for an "Old Age Home" for the elderly, sick or otherwise incapacitated parents in every province and highly urbanized city. Each home shall accommodate at least 50 parents. "(Taking care of the elderly members of society) is a shared responsibility of government and the children of said elderly. The care for the aged is neither an exclusively private matter to be left to the family nor an exclusively public concern best left to the government," he said. Ping Lacson, Itinama ang Maling Akala Tungkol sa Panukalang "Parents Welfare Act" Itinama ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson ang ilang maling akala at malisyosong paratang ng ilang sektor tungkol sa kanyang Senate Bill 396, o ang "Parents Welfare Act of 2025." Ani Lacson, bagama't layunin ng panukala niya ang tiyaking susuportahan ang mga magulang sa oras ng pangangailangan, hindi kasama ang mga magulang na napatunayang nang-abuso, nanakit at nang-abandona ng anak. "Abuse, abandonment or neglect by parents of their children are exempting circumstances. Under the proposed measure, walang obligasyon ang anak na magsuporta sa magulang na nang-abuso, nag-abandon at nagpabaya sa kanya," he said. Tinitiyak din ng panukala na ang mga maaring humiling ng suporta ay mga magulang na senior citizens o may karamdaman o permanently incapacitated at hindi na kayang suportahan ang sarili. Nguni't sa Sec. 16 ng panukala ni Lacson, kung nadetermina ng korte na ang magulang na humingi ng suporta ay nang-abandona, nang-abuso o nagpabaya sa anak, maaaring ibasura ang kanilang petisyon o pababain ang halaga ng tulong. Hindi rin maaring bigyan ng pananagutan ang mga anak na walang kakayahang pinansyal para tumulong. Dagdag niya, iginiit ng Art. 195 ng Family Code ang obligasyon ng bawa't miyembro ng pamilya na suportahan ang isa't isa. Ani Lacson, ikinonsidera na rin ng kanyang panukala ang ibang batas tulad ng RA 9262 o Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Law at iba pang batas na nagpoprotekta sa bata, asawa at magulang laban sa pang-aabuso. Ipinunto din ni Lacson na hindi pinapasa ng panukala niya ang tungkulin na sumuporta sa magulang mula sa gobyerno patungo sa mga anak. Dagdag niya, ang panukala niya ay may probisyon para sa "Old Age Home" para sa may edad, maysakit o "incapacitated" na magulang sa mga probinsya at highly urbanized city. Kaya ng bawa't Old Age Home ang hindi bababa sa 50 magulang. "(Taking care of the elderly members of society) is a shared responsibility of government and the children of said elderly. The care for the aged is neither an exclusively private matter to be left to the family nor an exclusively public concern best left to the government," giit ni Lacson.