July 17, 2025
SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN'S STATEMENT ON THE BUDGET
Transparency and discipline are the conerstones of an efficient budget. Both the executive and legislative branch should practice these principles to deliver a budget that will be truly felt by our people. Any movement in the proposed budget through the legislative process should also be understood by the public and geared towards efficiency.
I enjoin the public to participate in the budget process by analyzing the budget documents in the website and participating in the conversations.
