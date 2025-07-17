SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN'S STATEMENT ON THE BUDGET

Transparency and discipline are the conerstones of an efficient budget. Both the executive and legislative branch should practice these principles to deliver a budget that will be truly felt by our people. Any movement in the proposed budget through the legislative process should also be understood by the public and geared towards efficiency.

I enjoin the public to participate in the budget process by analyzing the budget documents in the website and participating in the conversations.