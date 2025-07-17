Press Release

July 17, 2025 Cayetano files 'learner-centered' education bill to expand student choice, fix subsidy flaws Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday filed a measure seeking to reform the government's education subsidy system by giving students more meaningful school choices and supporting low-income families seeking to send their children to quality private schools. Filed on July 10, 2025, ?Senate Bill No. 422 or The Learner's Choice (TLC) in Private Basic Education Act of 2025, Cayetano proposes a unified, learner-centered voucher system for Kindergarten to Grade 12 -- one that replaces outdated programs like the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) scheme under the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE). "The State shall operationalize the principle of complementarity by institutionalizing a unified, rationalized, and learner-centered framework for government assistance to learners and teachers in private basic education," Cayetano, who previously chaired Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, said in the bill's explanatory note. The bill is inspired by the Taguig Learner's Certificate (TLC) program, a local initiative recognized in the Year 2 Report of Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), which Cayetano also co-chaired, for promoting learner choice and complementarity between public and private schools. The proposed TLC system introduces portable education vouchers that eligible learners from kindergarten to SHS can use to enroll in any DepEd-recognized private school. Unlike the current GASTPE program, in which subsidies are tied to specific schools, the TLC voucher is held by the student -- giving families the freedom to choose where to enroll, similar to how the SHS voucher system works. These vouchers will help cover tuition and learning materials, and may be supplemented by local government units (LGUs) or private sponsors if needed. "To ensure equity and social justice, this assistance shall be targeted, prioritizing the underprivileged and most vulnerable learners," Cayetano said. Top priority will be given to learners from low-income households in DepEd-identified congested public schools, followed by other students in overcrowded schools and learners from poor families who need financial support to stay in private schools. Alternative Learning System (ALS) completers who are reentering formal education are also automatically eligible. To help families make informed decisions, the DepEd will publish a public database of participating schools, listing their tuition fees, program tracks, and performance indicators. "Learners, their parents, parent-substitutes, or guardians shall have the freedom to select among participating private basic education institutions based on factors such as program offerings, quality of instruction, school culture, location, and affordability," the bill states. The measure also enhances the Teachers' Salary Subsidy Fund and In-Service Training Fund for teachers in private schools, to align their compensation with prevailing market conditions, and which are both tied to performance and quality standards. A dedicated Bureau of Private Education will be created within the DepEd to manage and monitor the program, with the option to tap qualified private partners to assist in its implementation subject to accountability rules and Commission on Audit (COA) oversight. The bill urges LGUs to align their scholarship programs with the voucher system by making them portable across schools nationwide, with those that comply being recognized under the Seal of Good Local Governance. For Cayetano, improving education means more than infrastructure or funding as it requires acknowledging the shared role of public and private schools and giving families real choices to achieve better outcomes. "The collective, balanced and sustained use of public and private education through healthy competition guided by the protection of the public interest will lead to better learning outcomes for Filipinos," he said. Cayetano nagpanukala para payagang pumili ng paaralan ang mga estudyante Naghain si Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes ng panukalang batas na layong ayusin ang sistema ng subsidiya sa edukasyon ng gobyerno para pahintulutan ang mga estudyante na pumili ng paaralan, at matulungan ang mga pamilyang kapos pero nais mag-aral sa pribadong eskwelahan. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 422 o The Learner's Choice (TLC) in Private Basic Education Act of 2025 na isinumite nitong July 10, 2025, isinusulong ni Cayetano ang isang mas simple at direktang voucher system para sa mga mag-aaral mula Kindergarten hanggang Grade 12. Papalitan nito ang mga lumang programa gaya ng Educational Service Contracting (ESC) ng Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE). "The State shall operationalize the principle of complementarity by institutionalizing a unified, rationalized, and learner-centered framework for government assistance to learners and teachers in private basic education," wika ni Cayetano, na dating humawak ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education. Ang panukala ay hango sa Taguig Learner's Certificate (TLC) program -- isang lokal na programa na kinilala ng EDCOM 2 (Second Congressional Commission on Education), kung saan co-chair din si Cayetano. Kinilala ito sa kanilang Year 2 Report bilang modelo sa pagbibigay ng karapatan sa mga estudyante na pumili ng paaralan, pribado man o pampubliko. Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang mga kwalipikadong estudyante mula Kindergarten hanggang Senior High School ay makakatanggap ng portable education vouchers. Maaari itong gamitin sa kahit anong pribadong paaralan akreditado ng DepEd. Hindi gaya ng kasalukuyang sistema kung saan nakatali ang tulong pinansyal sa mga piling eskwelahan, ang voucher sa TLC ay direktang ibibigay sa estudyante. Dahil dito, mas malaya silang makapamili ng eskwelahang gusto nila. Sasakupin ng voucher ang bayad sa tuition at mga learning material. Pwede rin dagdagan ng tulong mula sa local government unit (LGU) o pribadong sponsor kung kailangan. "To ensure equity and social justice, this assistance shall be targeted, prioritizing the underprivileged and most vulnerable learners," wika ni Cayetano. Prayoridad sa programa ang mga batang galing sa mahihirap na pamilya na kasalukuyang nag-aaral sa mga siksikang pampublikong paaralan, pati na rin ang mga nasa pribadong eskwelahan pero nahihirapan na sa bayarin. Pasok din sa programa ang mga graduate ng Alternative Learning System (ALS) na nais bumalik sa regular na paaralan. Para makatulong sa pagpili, maglalabas ang DepEd ng listahan ng mga kalahok na pribadong eskwelahan -- kasama ang tuition fee, mga programang inaalok, at performance rating ng bawat isa. "Learners, their parents, parent-substitutes, or guardians shall have the freedom to select among participating private basic education institutions based on factors such as program offerings, quality of instruction, school culture, location, and affordability," ayon pa sa panukala. Kasama rin sa panukala ang dagdag na suporta para sa mga guro sa pribadong sektor, gaya ng salary subsidy at in-service training fund, para matiyak na tugma ang kanilang kita at kalidad ng pagtuturo ayon sa pamantayan. Magtatatag rin ng Bureau of Private Education sa ilalim ng DepEd para pamahalaan at bantayan ang programa. Maaari rin itong kumuha ng mga pribadong partner para tumulong sa pagpapatupad, basta't may sapat na transparency at pangangasiwa mula sa Commission on Audit (COA). Hinikayat din ni Cayetano ang mga LGU na gawing "portable" o maaaring gamitin saan mang eskwelahan sa bansa ang kanilang mga scholarship programs. Ang mga LGU na susunod dito ay pagkakalooban ng pagkilala sa ilalim ng Seal of Good Local Governance. Para kay Cayetano, hindi sapat ang pondo o gusali sa pagbibigay ng dekalidad na edukasyon. Aniya, kailangan ding kilalanin ang papel ng mga pribado at pampublikong paaralan, at pahintulutan ang mga magulang at estudyante na pumili ng eskwelahang makabubuti sa kanilang kinabukasan. "The collective, balanced and sustained use of public and private education through healthy competition guided by the protection of the public interest will lead to better learning outcomes for Filipinos," wika niya.