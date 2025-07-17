Press Release

July 17, 2025 Senator Pia Cayetano Seeks Senate Probe on Online Baby-Selling Cases, Calls for Full Implementation of Adoption and Anti-Trafficking Laws "Babies are not commodities," Senator Pia S. Cayetano emphasized on Wednesday as she called for a Senate investigation into the alarming rise in cases of babies being sold on social media platforms. This follows reports from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) of syndicates exploiting vulnerable families online. "These are heartbreaking reports that demand swift and coordinated action. The sale of children online is a gross violation of their rights and a crime under our laws," said Cayetano, a long-time advocate for the rights and welfare of women and children. She cited the need to fully enforce the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act, two landmark laws she authored and helped pass. The former considers the sale of babies and adoption in exchange for money as trafficking of persons, while the latter streamlines the adoption process to make it more accessible and affordable for Filipino families. "I am filing a Senate resolution to investigate not only the possible involvement of syndicates in these online baby-selling cases, but also the systemic gaps that allow this to happen, and to ensure that our law enforcement agencies, social workers, and regulatory bodies are equipped and coordinated in stopping this practice," Cayetano stated. The senator also urged for stronger community education and digital monitoring efforts, in light of reports that even unborn babies are being offered for adoption in exchange for money. "This issue is a painful reminder of the deep poverty and desperation that some families face, but that cannot justify the exploitation of our children. We must give mothers and families real alternatives, including accessible social services and a humane, efficient adoption system," she added. Cayetano reaffirmed her support for the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) in carrying out its mandate, including sufficient funding for personnel, programs, and public awareness efforts. "Our children deserve to grow up in safe, loving homes, and not be traded in online marketplaces. I will continue fighting for laws and policies that protect every Filipino child from abuse, neglect, and exploitation." Senator Pia Cayetano, Nananawagan ng Imbestigasyon sa Senado Hinggil sa Pagbebenta ng mga Sanggol Online; Iginiit ang mas masusing Masusing Implementasyon ng mga Batas sa Adoption at Human Trafficking "Babies are not commodities," diin ni Senator Pia S. Cayetano ngayong Miyerkules, kasabay ng panawagan para sa isang imbestigasyon sa Senado kaugnay ng nakakabahalang pagdami ng mga kaso ng pagbebenta ng mga sanggol sa social media. Ito ay kasunod ng ulat mula sa Commission on Human Rights (CHR) at Philippine National Police (PNP) ukol sa mga sindikatong nang-aabuso sa mga pamilyang salat sa kabuhayan. "These are heartbreaking reports that demand swift and coordinated action. The sale of children online is a gross violation of their rights and a crime under our laws," ani Cayetano, isang matagal nang tagapagsulong ng karapatan at kapakanan ng kababaihan at kabataan. Binanggit niya ang kahalagahan ng ganap na pagpapatupad ng Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act at ng Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act, dalawang mahahalagang batas na kanyang isinulong at naipasa. Ang una ay kinikilala ang pagbebenta ng mga sanggol at pag-aampon kapalit ng pera bilang anyo ng human trafficking, habang ang ikalawa ay ginagawang mas simple, abot-kaya, at mabilis ang proseso ng legal adoption para sa mga pamilyang Pilipino. "I am filing a Senate resolution to investigate not only the possible involvement of syndicates in these online baby-selling cases, but also the systemic gaps that allow this to happen, and to ensure that our law enforcement agencies, social workers, and regulatory bodies are equipped and coordinated in stopping this practice," paliwanang ni Cayetano. Nanawagan din siya ng mas pinaigting na edukasyon sa mga komunidad at mas mahigpit na digital monitoring, lalo na't may mga ulat na maging ang mga hindi pa naisisilang na sanggol ay ibinebenta na din. "This issue is a painful reminder of the deep poverty and desperation that some families face, but that cannot justify the exploitation of our children. We must give mothers and families real alternatives, including accessible social services and a humane, efficient adoption system," dagdag pa ng senadora. Muli ring ipinahayag ni Cayetano ang kanyang buong suporta sa National Authority for Child Care (NACC) sa pagsasakatuparan ng mandato nito, kabilang na ang sapat na pondo para sa mga tauhan, programa, at mga public awareness campaigns para sa publiko. "Our children deserve to grow up in safe, loving homes, and not be traded in online marketplaces. I will continue fighting for laws and policies that protect every Filipino child from abuse, neglect, and exploitation."