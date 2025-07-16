Press Release

July 16, 2025 ERWIN TULFO SEEKS HIGHER COMPENSATION FOR VICTIMS OF WRONGFUL DETENTION, IMPRISONMENT Senator Erwin Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will increase the compensation given by the Department of Justice's Board of Claims for victims of wrongful detention and imprisonment from the current P1,000 to P10,000. The proposed measure also hikes the maximum amount of compensation that the board may approve in special cases from the existing P10,000 to P50,000 or the amount that the claimant should reimburse for expenses incurred for hospitalization, medical treatment, loss of wage, loss of support or other related injury, whichever is higher. "While no amount of money can repay the time lost from these victims of wrongful detention, we are pushing for a more humane process to make justice more accessible, compassionate, and equitable," Tulfo said. The proposed measure, which seeks to amend 33-year-old Republic Act 7309, is among the neophyte senator's third batch of bills that he filed for the 20th Congress. Apart from the increase in the amount of compensation, the proposed law also expands the coverage of the law by providing distinctions between those who were "detained" and "imprisoned" but subsequently found innocent on the crimes that were supposedly committed. Further, the proposed measure lengthens the period of filing of victims' claims from six months to one year after being released from prisons and allows its filing through representatives. Should the bill be enacted, it will benefit individuals like the 81-year-old Prudencio Calubid Jr. who was recently ordered by the Court of Appeals to be released from Manila City Jail for being wrongly identified as a leader of the New People's Army (NPA). The bill complements one of Tulfo's priority measure which seeks to grant medical parole to persons deprived of liberty who are elderly and suffering from terminal illness. Consistent with this is another bill that Tulfo filed which seeks to establish geriatric specialty centers within Department of Health hospitals. These proposed specialty centers will be the main unit for the prevention, treatment, and control of age-related diseases. The neophyte senator also proposed a bill that will modernize the and rehabilitate the Philippine Orthopedic Center, increasing its bed capacity from 700 to 1,000 beds. On the other hand, Tulfo is seeking better protection for minors from online risks, harmful content, and digital addiction while promoting a safe and age-appropriate digital environment. Under his bill, minors under 13 years old are prohibited from social media use, except for supervised educational purposes authorized by the Department of Education (DepEd). The proposed measure also provides that 13 to 17 years old may only use social media with verified parental or guardian consent and must only access age-appropriate versions with limited interaction and enhanced privacy. The Department of Information and Communications, in coordination with the DepEd, Department of Health, and National Youth Commission, will be mandated to launch a National Anti-Digital Addiction Campaign, which includes school-based programs to educate and increase the awareness of the youth and parents on the risks and signs of digital addiction. Last on his recently filed bills is the proposed Bawas Bigat sa Guro Act which rationalizes the workload of public school teachers, enabling them to focus on their primary duty of delivering quality instruction. Paperworks of teachers are likewise aimed to be reduced under the bill by mandating a centralized systems for rationalized documents. The bill provides proper compensation either through pay or service credits for teaching overload and after-hours tasks of public school teachers. The proposed law regulates trainings and seminars of teachers, prohibiting its conduct during weekends or holidays unless necessary. For its efficient implementation, the bill ensures that schools are provided with adequate nonteaching personnel to reduce the burden on the teachers. Earlier this year, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) reported that two out of three teachers are working beyond the prescribed 40 hours per week due to "repetitive submission of paperwork." The commission noted that the redundant clerical tasks "not only disrupts instructional time but also adds unnecessary stress to teachers." ERWIN TULFO: PATAASIN ANG DANYOS MULA SA GOBYERNO PARA SA MGA BIKTIMA NG MALING PAGKAKAKULONG Itinutulak ni Senador Erwin Tulfo ang isang panukalang batas na layong pataasin ang danyos na ibinibigay sa mga biktima ng maling pagkakakulong ng Board of Claims na nasa ilalim ng Department of Justice. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na inihain ni Tulfo, ang danyos ay gagawing P10,000 mula sa kasalukuyang P1,000. Para sa mga espesyal na kaso naman, nais ni Tulfo na pataasin ang kasalukuyang danyos mula sa P10,000 hanggang P50,000 o ang kabuuang gastos ng biktima para sa kanyang pagpapagamot, nawalang kita, o iba pang pinsala na resulta ng kanyang maling pagkakakulong. "Bagaman walang halaga ng pera ang makakabawi sa oras na nawala sa mga biktima ng maling pagkakakulong, isinusulong natin ang mas makataong proseso upang maging mas abot-kamay, maawain, at patas ang katarungan," ani Tulfo. Ang panukalang batas na ito ay aamyendahan ang Republic Act 7309 na unang naisabatas noong 1992 pa. Kasama ito sa top 25 bills ni Tulfo. Bukod sa pagtaas ng danyos, ang panukalang batas ay nais bigyang linaw ang mga terminong "detained" at "imprisoned." Pinahahaba rin ng panukalang batas ni Tulfo ang panahon na puwedeng maghain ng claims para sa danyos ang mga biktima ng maling pagkakakulong anggang isang taon mula sa kaalukuyang anim na buwan. Kung maisabatas ito, makikinabang ang mga indibidwal na katulad ng 81 na taong gulang na si Prudencio Calubid Jr. na kamakailan lang ay pinawalang-sala ng Court of Appeals mula sa Manila City jail dahil siya ay napagkamalan lamang na isang leader ng New People's Army (NPA). Ito ay isinusulong kasabay ng panukalang batas na nais magbigay ng medical parole sa matatandang preso at mga persons deprived of liberty (PDL) na may malulubhang sakit na inihain ni Tulfo sa Senado kamakailan lamang. Kasabay din nito ay ang panukalang batas na naglalayong magtatag ng specialty centers para sa mga matatanda sa loob ng mga ospital ng Department of Health (DOH). Ang mga specialty centers na ito ay tututukan ang pag-iwas, pag-lunas, at pagkontrol ng mga sakit na dulot ng pagtanda. Maliban dito, nais din ni Tulfo na gawing moderno at ikumpuni ang Philippine Orthopedic Center upang mapataas ang bed capacity mula 700 hanggang 1,000. Sa kabilang banda, isinusulong din ni Tulfo ang isa pang panukalang batas na layong protektahan ang mga menor de edad mula sa adiksyon sa internet at sa mga nakasasamang mga online content. Sa ilalim nito, ang mga 12 taong gulang pababa ay hindi puwedeng gumamit ng social media, maliban na lamang kung ito ay pang-edukasyon at awtorisado ng Department of Education. Ang mga batang edad 13 hanggang 17 ay puwede lamang gumamit ng social media kung may pahintulot ng magulang at maaari lamang nilang gamitin ang bersyon na may limitadong interaksyon at may pinaigting na privacy. Ilulunsad ang isang National Anti-Digital Addiction Campaign sa buong bansa na pangununahan ng Department of Information and Communications, kasama ng DepEd, Department of Health, at National Youth Commission, upang magbigay ng sapat na impormasyon sa mga peligro at senyales ng digital addiction. Huling panukalang batas na kanyang inihain ay ang Bawas Bigat sa Guro Act na naglalayong bawasan ang trabaho ng mga guro na hindi kaugnay sa pagtuturo. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na ito, ang mga paperworks ng mga guro ay mababawasan sa pamamagitan ng isang centralized system para sa mas kaunting mga dokumento. Isinudulong din ni Tulfo na magkaroon ng karagdagang sahod kung may teaching overload o may mga dagdag na trabaho pa pagtapos ng opisyal ng oras ng mga guro. Kaugnay nito, ipagbabawal na rin ang pagsasagawa ng mga seminar at mga training tuwing Sabado at Linggo, pati na rin tuwing holiday, maliban na lamang kung agaran na kinakailangan. Upang maging maayos ang implementasyon ng panukalang batas na ito, isinulong ni Tulfo na magkaroon ng sapat na mga personnel na hindi nagtuturo upang humalinhin sa ibang gawain sa loob ng mga paaralan. Matatandaan na iniulat ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na dalawa sa tatlong guro ay nagtatrabaho ng mahigit 40 na oras sa isang linggo dahil sa dobledobleng paperwork.