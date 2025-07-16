Press Release

July 16, 2025 PEOPLE'S TRUST IN SENATE CLIMBS TO 64% IN JUNE, SAYS LATEST SWS SURVEY The people's trust in the Senate continued to rise, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey of the two chambers of Congress, reaching 64 percent last June, or an increase of 4 percentage points from May this year and 12 percentage points from December 2024. The SWS results, commissioned by the Stratbase Group, also showed that Filipinos with little trust in the Senate shrunk to 13 percent from 19 percent last month and 20 percent in December, while the undecided slightly went down to 21 percent from 22 percent and 24 percent registered during the same survey periods. The latest SWS poll was conducted from June 25 to 25, 2025 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 respondents aged 18-55 years old. Bulk of the voting-age adults surveyed came from Luzon (45 percent), followed by Mindanao (23 percent), and the Visayas (19 percent). "Sa ikalawang pagkakataon ay ipinakita ng mga survey na nananatiling mataas ang tiwala ng taumbayan sa inyong Senado," Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero said. "Madalas ko ngang sinasabi na ang survey ay pabago-bago at nagbabago, ngunit mananatili itong inspirasyon upang lalo pang pagbutihin ng institusyon ang pagtatrabaho at paninilbihan sa bayan at hindi ang pamumulitika," he added. In a separate poll, also commissioned by the Stratbase Group, showed that 55 percent of Filipinos have "much trust" in Senate President Escudero, up from 47 percent in May and 46 percent in April this year. Respondents were asked about their public trust in the country's top five officials. Only Vice President Sara Duterte (61 percent) was able to receive a trust rating higher than the Senate President. The results showed President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receiving 48 percent and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, 34 percent. Those with little trust slid to 23 percent, down 5 percentage points from the previous month, while the undecided slightly dropped to 21 percent from 23 percent. "As I have always stated, the positive perception of the people in me is a reflection of the performance of the Senate as a whole. For as long as I am Senate President, I can assure that no time will be wasted in fulfilling our mandate to give people and the nation what they deserve," the Senate leader said.