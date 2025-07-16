Press Release

July 16, 2025 Legarda warns of massive negative impact of climate change to economy Senator Loren Legarda today emphasized the urgency of climate action in the country, as climate change could cost the Philippines significant losses in life and in the economy. "It previously reported that between 2014 and 2023, nearly 43 million Filipinos were displaced due to disasters. By 2030, the projected cost of productivity loss here in the Philippines from extreme heat alone could reach P466 billion annually," Legarda pointed out during the launch of the ACT Local Programme in Sibalom, Antique. The World Risk Index named the Philippines as the most-at-risk country due to climate change in the world for the 16th straight year, due to frequent and destructive storms. If the country continues to display inaction in responding to the problem, climate change could wipe away 13% in the gross domestic product by 2040. She also reminded the role of local government units in being proactive in helping out their constituents as the point of contact during natural calamities. Because of the difficulties in crafting a Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP), the Climate Change Commission introduced the ACT Local Programme as a vital tool in facing climate threats. "Ang pagpapatibay ng LCCAP ay isang mahalagang hakbang upang matiyak na ang Antique ay magiging mas ligtas at higit na handa sa pagtugon sa mga hamon at suliraning may kinalaman sa kalikasan," said Legarda, who authored the Climate Change Act of 2009. "While resources may be provided by the national government, it is equally important that actions are community-driven as solutions are proven to be more effective when grounded in the needs, experiences, and active participation of people at the local level," she concluded. Legarda, nagbabala ng negatibong epekto ng climate change sa ekonomiya Binigyang-diin ni Senador Loren Legarda ang agarang pagtugon ng bansa kontra sa climate change dahil sa maaring pinsala nito sa buhay at ekonomiya ng bansa. "It previously reported that between 2014 and 2023, nearly 43 million Filipinos were displaced due to disasters. By 2030, the projected cost of productivity loss here in the Philippines from extreme heat alone could reach P466 billion annually," punto ng senadora sa paglulunsad ng ACT Local Programme sa Sibalom, Antique. Pinangalanan ng World Risk Index ang Pilipinas bilang pinakamapanganib na bansa sa buong mundo sa ika-16 na sunod na taon dahil sa climate change. Mababawasan ng 13% ang gross domestic product ng bansa pagdating ng 2040 kung patuloy na ipagsasawalang-bahala ang problemang ito, aniya. Ipinaalala rin ng veteran legislator na maging maagap ang mga local government unit sa kanilang papel upang tulungan ang kanilang mga nasasakupan. Dahil nahihirapan ang maraming LGU na gumawa ng sariling Local Climate Change Action Plan, inilunsdad ng Climate Change Commission ang ACT Local Programme upang makatulong rito. "Ang pagpapatibay ng LCCAP ay isang mahalagang hakbang upang matiyak na ang Antique ay magiging mas ligtas at higit na handa sa pagtugon sa mga hamon at suliraning may kinalaman sa kalikasan," sabi ni Legarda, na siya ring may-akda ng Climate Change Act of 2009. "While resources may be provided by the national government, it is equally important that actions are community-driven as solutions are proven to be more effective when grounded in the needs, experiences, and active participation of people at the local level," pangwakas ng senadora.