July 16, 2025 Ping Lacson: Constitution and Evidence, Not Surveys, to be My Guides as Senator-Judge The 1987 Constitution and the evidence - and not surveys - will be the guides of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson as one of the senator-judges in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte Lacson emphasized this point in response to recent survey results and surge of social media sentiments, which reflect a wide range of public opinions regarding the impeachment trial. "I can only speak for myself as a senator-judge in the incoming Senate of the 20th Congress acting as an impeachment court: I will only be guided by the Constitution, particularly Art XI, Sec. 3 that deals with the accountability of public officials first; and second, the evidence that will be presented by the prosecution team of the House of Representatives as well as the rebuttal of the defense team and not what the surveys or opinions and comments of netizens on different social media platforms," he said. Lacson is to serve as one of the senator-judges in the Senate impeachment court, which is expected to tackle the case after the convening of the 20th Congress on July 28. On Tuesday, Social Weather Stations (SWS) released the results of its survey conducted last June 25 to 29, and sponsored by the Stratbase Group. To the question, "How much do you AGREE or DISAGREE with this statement: 'Vice President Sara Duterte must address the impeachment charges to be able to answer ALL allegations pertaining to the corruption charges filed against her'," 66 percent agreed, 19 percent disagreed, and 15 percent were undecided. Ping Lacson: Saligang Batas at Ebidensya, at Hindi Survey, ang Gabay Ko Bilang Senator-Judge Ang 1987 Constitution at ang ebidensya - at hindi ang mga survey - ang magiging gabay ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson bilang isa sa mga senator-judge sa impeachment trial ni Vice President Sara Duterte. Iginiit ito ni Lacson nitong Miyerkules sa gitna ng mga survey at social media posts kung saan lumalabas ang iba't ibang opinyon tungkol sa impeachment trial. "I can only speak for myself as a senator-judge in the incoming Senate of the 20th Congress acting as an impeachment court: I will only be guided by the Constitution, particularly Art XI, Sec. 3 that deals with the accountability of public officials first; and second, the evidence that will be presented by the prosecution team of the House of Representatives as well as the rebuttal of the defense team and not what the surveys or opinions and comments of netizens on different social media platforms," ani Lacson. Magsisilbi si Lacson bilang isa sa mga senator-judge sa Senate impeachment court, na inaasahang sisimulan ang pagtalakay sa kaso pagkatapos ng pormal na pagbukas ng 20th Congress sa Hulyo 28. Nitong Martes, inilabas ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) ang resulta ng survey nito na ginawa noong Hunyo 25 hanggang 29, at sponsored ng Stratbase Group. Sa tanong na "Gaano po kayo SUMASANG-AYON o HINDI SUMASANG-AYON sa pangungusap na ito: 'KAILANGANG HARAPIN NI BISE PRESIDENTE SARA DUTERTE ANG MGA KASONG IMPEACHMENT UPANG MASAGOT NIYA ANG LAHAT NG PARATANG KAUGNAY NG MGA KASO NG KORUPSYON LABAN SA KANYA'?," 66 porsyento ang sang-ayon, 19 porsyento ang hindi sang-ayon, at 15 porsyento ang "undecided."