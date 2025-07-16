Press Release

July 16, 2025 Senator Bong Go files bill proposing additional support and allowance for all public teaching and non-teaching personnel in basic education Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has filed a bill at the start of the 20th Congress aiming to strengthen support for public education workers by providing an across-the-board monthly allowance for all teaching and non-teaching personnel engaged in basic education. In filing the SBN 410 on July 9, titled "Across-the-board Monthly Allowance for All Basic Education Teachers Act of 2025," Go underscored the state's obligation to prioritize education and improve teachers' welfare as key drivers of national development. "Malaki ang aking pasasalamat sa mga teachers. Hindi ako magiging senador kung hindi ako natuto noon. Dumaan ako sa mga guro na mga mababait, nagmamalasakit sa kabataan at patuloy na nagseserbisyo sa bayan kung kaya't may natutunan ako... Maraming salamat sa inyong pagserbisyo," he acknowledged. In the bill, Go stressed that teachers play a crucial role in shaping the country's future: "The impact of a teacher extends far beyond the classroom, making them indispensable to the holistic development of each learner and, by extension, to the progress of the nation. Legislating salary increases affirms the state's commitment to investing in its teachers, the backbone of the education system and key drivers of the country's development." "Hindi po madali ang trabaho ng isang guro... kaya sa abot ng aking makakaya, patuloy ko rin pong isusulong ang pagbibigay ng mas mataas na sweldo, benepisyo, at incentives sa mga guro," Go added. Go also invoked Article XIV, Section 5(5) of the 1987 Constitution, which mandates the State to assign the highest budgetary priority to education. He noted that despite substantial budgetary allocations for the Department of Education (DepEd), most teachers struggle financially and professionally. "Although the Department of Education receives substantial budgetary support from the national government, adequate teacher assistance remains lacking. Therefore, it is imperative to address the growing call for an increase in teacher salaries to ensure their welfare and professional dignity," Go emphasized. The senator further acknowledged the burdens borne by public school teachers: "Teachers experience hardships, to which they often use their personal funds for buying classroom supplies and staying beyond work hours to assist the students." "The situation is further worsened by the excessive student-to-teacher ratio in public schools, with some classrooms accommodating as many as 40 to 60 students under the supervision of a single teacher, far exceeding the ideal 1:25 ratio necessary to ensure effective instruction and learning," his bill added. In acknowledgment of their dedication and invaluable contributions to the teaching profession, Go pointed out that the proposed allowance is intended as supplementary compensation, on top of existing salaries and benefits, to provide additional support and recognition for their essential roles in the education sector. Coverage under the proposed measure includes all teaching and non-teaching personnel in public schools in the basic education level, whether nationally or locally funded, including those teaching in alternative learning systems and distance learning systems. If enacted, the bill mandates that the Department of Education shall determine and provide an additional monthly allowance to those covered, which will serve as additional compensation on top of their existing salaries and benefits. The proposed allowance shall also be considered as part of the basic salary for purposes of computing retirement pays and bonuses, and its provision will not preclude future increases in the basic pay of the beneficiaries. Through this proposed measure, Go aims to tangibly address the longstanding call to uplift the economic condition of teachers and ensure that their role as nation-builders is duly recognized and supported by the State. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee and member of both the Senate Committees on Basic Education and on Higher Education, the senator reaffirmed his advocacy for accessible, inclusive, and quality education, underscoring that it remains one of the strongest pillars for national development. "Ang kabataan ang future leaders at pag-asa ng bayan at edukasyon ang susi sa mas magandang kinabukasan. Edukasyon po ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito kung kaya't napakahalaga ng papel ng mga guro sa paghubog sa susunod na henerasyon," he explained. Aside from the said bill, Go has filed a bill in the 20th Congress that seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10931 which was enacted during the Duterte Administration with Go's support as Special Assistant to the President then. The proposed amendment will further expand the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), so students--especially those from low-income families--can pursue more options for higher education without financial burden. "Gusto ko lang i-share sa inyo na noong panahon po ni former President Duterte ipinaglaban po natin yung Free Tertiary Education Act. Batas na po ito na muntik na po itong ma-veto. Alam po yan ni Chairperson Popoy De Vera. Pero hindi po pumayag si Mayor, President Duterte noon," Go shared. "Para sa akin, importante ang edukasyon dahil dala-dala po natin ito hanggang sa pagtanda natin," he added. The passage of Republic Act No. 12077, also known as the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, underscores Senator Go's dedication to upholding the dignity of Filipinos in times of crisis. As a co-sponsor and co-author of the law, he has helped ensure that students with existing loans receive temporary financial relief during emergencies and calamities. Senator Go earlier co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers.