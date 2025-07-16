Press Release

July 16, 2025 Highlighting civil registration as key to protecting identity and rights of Filipinos, Senator Bong Go files bill proposing more inclusive late registration mechanisms Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has moved to address the persistent gap in civil registration in the country by filing a bill at the start of the Twentieth Congress that seeks to strengthen the system of filing delayed registration of births. Through this proposed measure, Go underscored the importance of securing the legal identity of all Filipinos, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized who remain unregistered. In the explanatory note, Go emphasized the constitutional mandate to respect and protect the inherent dignity and rights of every Filipino, pointing out the crucial role civil registration plays as the foundation of this protection. "The 1987 Philippine Constitution upholds the inherent dignity and rights of every Filipino, mandating the State to respect human rights and provide special protection and assistance to children, including ensuring access to basic services. These principles highlight the critical role of civil registration as a fundamental mechanism for recognizing and safeguarding the identity and rights of individuals," Go explained. He noted that Act No. 3753, or the Law on Registry of Civil Status, has guided the Philippines' civil registration system for nearly a century, supplemented by additional laws over time. However, despite this framework, he lamented the significant number of Filipinos who still lack a legal birth record. "The 1987 Philippine Constitution guarantees every Filipino the right to recognition and protection under the law. However, without a birth certificate, individuals are deprived of their legal identity, hindering their ability to fully access basic rights and essential public services," Go stressed. "The passage of this Act ensures that every Filipino, especially those who remain unregistered, will have the opportunity to obtain legal identity and, in turn, gain access to government-funded programs and services designed to support their welfare and development," he added. Go cited alarming statistics from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), noting that "approximately 3.7 million Filipinos remain unregistered at birth. This alarming figure underscores a persistent systemic gap that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable sectors of society such as Indigenous Peoples, Muslim communities, and children in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas ultimately depriving them of their fundamental rights to education, healthcare, and social protection." Given this situation, Go asserted, "the passage of this measure is earnestly sought," reaffirming his legislative intent to close the gaps in civil registration that have left millions invisible in the eyes of the law. Under Go's proposed "Delayed Registration of Birth Act of 2025," the measure declares as State policy the promotion of the importance of civil registry documents in establishing identity and civil status, supporting universal civil registration, and producing accurate, complete, and updated vital statistics. The bill, if enacted, provides a clear framework for what constitutes delayed registration of birth and sets out a detailed list of requirements for different scenarios--including cases involving minors, adults, and those with foreign parents--to ensure that the process is accessible yet rigorous enough to protect the integrity of civil records. To ensure validity if documents and avoid fraud or abuse, the bill proposes procedures that must be followed by local civil registrars, including conducting interviews with applicants, verifying documents through field visits, and posting notices of applications publicly for 10 consecutive days to allow any opposition to be raised. The civil registrar may approve the registration only if convinced beyond a doubt that the applicant was born within their jurisdiction. To ensure accessibility for indigent applicants, Go proposes waiving the collection of fees upon certification by the Punong Barangay. The measure also imposes penalties for those who knowingly make false statements in civil registration documents, including imprisonment, fines, and, for public officials, dismissal from service and perpetual absolute disqualification from holding public office. By filing this measure, Go reiterated his consistent legislative advocacy of ensuring access to government services and safeguarding the dignity of every Filipino, particularly those at the margins of society. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan lalo na sa mga mahihirap. Huwag dapat pahirapan ang naghihirap na," he stated. This move seeks to address the persistent issue of millions of unregistered Filipinos who face barriers in accessing essential services and exercising basic rights due to a lack of legal documentation. "Sa datos, it's about 3.7 million ang hindi pa nakarehistro, dahil yung iba namamahalan, yung iba, walang access," Go said. "So paano po makakatulong sana sa kanila, lalong-lalo na yung mga bata, para magkaroon rin tayo ng accurate na statistics, pag nakarehistro rin po sila. Napakaimportante po nito." Senator Go also highlighted the challenges faced by geographically isolated communities, particularly Indigenous Peoples, in accessing government services. "Ang laki ng Pilipinas, more than 7,000 islands tayo," he said. "Tignan mo diyan, yung ibang island... makikita mo na paano sila makakarehistro, ang layo ng munisipyo. Hindi lang po sa birth, sa lahat ng bagay. So, ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan. Tayo po ang dapat lumapit sa kanila." With this, the bill also introduces stricter yet streamlined guidelines to ensure the authenticity of delayed birth registrations while preventing abuse. "Ako po ay umaasa na ang panukalang ito ay agad na maaksyunan dahil ito ay isang hakbang tungo sa mas patas at makatarungang sistema para sa lahat," he concluded.