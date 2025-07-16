Press Release

July 16, 2025 Senator Bong Go visits Malasakit Center at Kalinga Provincial Hospital to check on indigent patients, ensure access to medical aid in accordance with the law Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally visited the Malasakit Center at Kalinga Provincial Hospital in Tabuk City, Kalinga on Monday, July 14, reaffirming his continuing advocacy to bring government medical services closer to Filipinos, particularly the poor and marginalized. The center was established under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go was the principal author and sponsor. As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, Go's visit is in line with his oversight functions to ensure access of medical assistance programs particularly for poor and indigent patients in accordance with the law. "Dapat po ibalik natin sa taumbayan ang pera. Yan po ang Malasakit Center. Kaya po yan one-stop shop... batas na po yan. Tuluy-tuloy naman po ang tulong ng Malasakit Center. Dahil pera po yan ng taumbayan, pera yan ng Pilipino. Kaya ako ay patuloy na susuporta sa abot ng aking makakaya (para maimplementa ng maayos ang Malasakit Centers Law)," Go said. The senator was joined by his Malasakit Team and key local leaders during the visit, including Mayor Engr. Darwin Estrañero, Board Members Jay Harley Duguiang and Alfredo Dangani, as well as former Congressman Jesse Mangaoang and former Lubuagan Vice Mayor Jun Saclag. Together, they also assisted constituents in the hospital and distributed food packs to patients, caregivers, and health workers. As of now, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Centers program has already provided aid to more than 17 million Filipinos. In his interaction with hospital staff and patients, Senator Go underscored the purpose of the Malasakit Center initiative: "Layunin ng Malasakit Center na gawing mas madali at mas mabilis ang pagkuha ng tulong medikal sa pamamagitan ng one-stop shop kung saan sama-sama na ang DOH, DSWD, PhilHealth, at PCSO." Go's presence at the Kalinga Provincial Hospital was also a gesture of solidarity with the people of Kalinga and recognition of the efforts of the healthcare workers on the ground. Throughout his visit, he emphasized that the Malasakit Center law is not merely about providing aid but about prioritizing the welfare of the most vulnerable sectors of society especially when it comes to their medical needs. "Napakahirap nang may sakit, tapos idadagdag pa 'yung gastos at pahirapan pang humingi ng tulong. Dito sa Malasakit Center, hindi mo na kailangang lumapit sa iba't ibang opisina dahil nandito na ang apat na ahensya sa isang kwarto sa loob ng ospital para tumulong sa'yo," Go explained. Before the Malasakit Center visit, Go also visited the newly inaugurated Super Health Center in Tabuk City, another initiative of his aimed at expanding the reach of primary care services especially at the grassroots level. In line with his broader healthcare agenda, Go also highlighted his push to make specialized care more accessible to all regions through RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. As the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, Senator Go said the law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals nationwide, bringing specialized medical care closer to Filipinos in the regions. After his engagements in Tabuk City, Senator Go took part in a meet and greet with community leaders invited by Lubuagan former Mayor Chao-ig Malannag and former Vice Mayor Jun Saclag, where he reiterated his consistent goal of ensuring no Filipino is left behind when it comes to health and essential public services. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. Earlier that day, Go was presented with Resolution No. 250, series of 2025, by the Sangguniang Panlungsod, formally recognizing him as an Adopted Son of Tabuk City. He was given the name "Charutag," which in the Kalinga dialect means "with solicitude" or "with deep care and concern." This name reflects the senator's tireless compassion and service to his fellow Filipinos. The declaration of the senator as "Son of Tabuk" also serves as an expression of gratitude from the people of Tabuk for the services he has brought to the city in times of calamity, health crises, and economic hardship. On the same day, Go also aided recovering typhoon victims in Santiago City, Isabela.