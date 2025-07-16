Gatchalian on Nutrition Month: LGUs should step up fight vs. child malnutrition

"In celebration of Nutrition Month, I urge local government units to ramp up feeding programs in schools and communities, improve access to nutrition services, and invest in long-term strategies such as livelihood support for families.

Mobilizing LGUs to implement early childhood care and development system (ECCD) programs and services, including those related to nutrition, is crucial. This entails the effective implementation of the Early Childhood Care and Development System Act (Republic Act No. 12199). Ang laban para sa edukasyon ay sabay na laban kontra malnutrisyon."