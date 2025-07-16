Press Release

July 16, 2025 EDCOM 2: Mayor Vico highlights education wins: Pasig reading camps boost test scores by 19% Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has accepted the "Bayang Bumabasa: Mayors for Literacy Challenge" initiated by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte for the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2). Mayor Vico Sotto announced the city's participation, reiterating Pasig's unwavering commitment to education and literacy, with the rallying cry: "Bawat bata makakabasa para sa bayang bumabasa". Mayor Sotto underscored that education programs remain a top priority in Pasig City. The city provides comprehensive support to its students through various initiatives, including: Diverse scholarship programs to aid students in their educational pursuits, which helped 26,269 beneficiaries for SY2024-2025;

The "Malusog na Batang Pasigueño" program, which offers food packs and annual physical exams or check-ups for children, benefiting 145,000 beneficiaries;

Distribution of essential school supplies to learners;

Annual connectivity allowance for students, which benefited 150,000 learners and teachers in 2024;

One of the most critical programs in the city, according to Mayor Sotto, is the Summer Reading Camps. These camps are vital to ensure that no child is left behind and that every Pasigue ño grows up knowing how to read and enjoying reading. The reading camp improved test scores from 14% in 2024, to 19% in 2025. Following his acceptance of the challenge, Mayor Vico is now extending the challenge to another key metropolitan leader: Mayor Lani Cayetano of Taguig City, herself a fellow EDCOM 2 Advisory Council member. "Magkaisa po tayo. Bawat bata makakabasa para sa Bayang Bumabasa," Mayor Sotto stated, calling for unity in this vital cause. The "Bayang Bumabasa: Mayors for Literacy Challenge" aims to foster a love for reading and enhance literacy rates among the youth, building a stronger, more educated future for the nation. The full video may be viewed in the Pasig City Public Information Office Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/PasigPIO/ and at EDCOM 2's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/edcom2ph/