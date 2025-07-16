Press Release

July 16, 2025 Cayetano renews push to employ and compensate Barangay Health Workers Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has once again called for the formal employment and adequate compensation of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) by their respective local government units (LGUs). This latest effort comes through his proposed measure, aptly titled the Mahal Ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law (Senate Bill No. 419), filed on July 10, 2025 which aims to enhance healthcare delivery at the grassroots level and reinforce legal and institutional support for BHWs. "As frontliners of our Primary Healthcare System, our BHWs must be given sufficient incentives, benefits and most of all just compensation for all the hard work they have done for us," Cayetano emphasized in the bill. The bill mandates cities and municipalities to hire BHWs as job order, contractual, casual, or regular employees, putting an end to their perennial status as unpaid or underpaid volunteers. This employment shift would entitle BHWs to fair compensation and full benefits equivalent to their employment status, ensuring that these vital grassroots health workers are properly supported. The Department of Health (DOH) will be tasked with setting an ideal BHW-to-population ratio to ensure sufficient manpower in every locality for the effective delivery of essential health services. To assist LGUs with limited resources, the measure also proposes a Special BHW Assistance Program through the DOH and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). This 10-year program will provide technical, financial, and training support to help LGUs sustain BHW employment and development. Funding will be sourced from the National Tax Allotment (NTA) of LGUs, following the Mandanas-Garcia Ruling, which increases the LGUs' share of national taxes. Initial funding for the support program will be drawn from the DOH budget. Cayetano stressed that formally recognizing BHWs as members of the public workforce is essential to building a resilient and equitable healthcare system, especially in the light of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by the dedication and hard work of BHWs, Cayetano has championed this measure since the 18th Congress. He reintroduced it in the 19th and now again in the 20th Congress -- a move he calls "an unmistakable reaffirmation of its urgent and enduring relevance." He also cited the City of Taguig as a model for supporting BHWs through formal employment and extensive benefits. "The City of Taguig shows its support and appreciation towards our BHWs through multiple incentives. Aside from their regular salary, they receive bonuses, and other benefits like training, overtime pay, and hazard pay. We have elevated their status to be formally employed under our LGU as Job Order (JO) and Casual Employees," he wrote, expressing hope that this example can be replicated nationwide. "We should start properly compensating, assisting, and building up the skills of our health workers, because they are our backbone for the efficient delivery of our overall health system," he said. Cayetano muling isinusulong ang tamang trabaho, kompensasyon para sa Barangay Health Workers Muling nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano para sa pormal na pagtatalaga at sapat na kompensasyon ng mga Barangay Health Worker (BHWs) sa kani-kanilang mga lokal na pamahalaan. Ito ang pinakabagong hakbang na isinusulong ni Cayetano sa pamamagitan ng Mahal Ko, Barangay Health Worker Ko Law (Senate Bill No. 419). Inihain niya ito noong July 10, 2025 para paigtingin ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa mga komunidad at palakasin ang legal at institusyonal na suporta para sa mga BHW. "As frontliners of our Primary Healthcare System, our BHWs must be given sufficient incentives, benefits and most of all just compensation for all the hard work they have done for us," giit ni Cayetano sa panukalang batas. Ipinag-uutos ng panukala sa mga lungsod at munisipalidad na kunin ang mga BHW bilang job order, contractual, casual, o regular na mga empleyado para tapusin ang matagal nang sistema ng pagiging boluntaryo at pagtanggap nila ng maliit na allowance. Sa pagbabagong ito, magkakaroon ng karampatang sahod at benepisyo ang mga BHW batay sa kanilang employment status upang matiyak na ang mga mahahalagang manggagawa sa kalusugan sa mga barangay ay may sapat na suporta. Ang Department of Health (DOH) ang magiging responsable sa pagtatakda ng tamang BHW-to-population ratio upang matiyak ang sapat na bilang ng mga manggagawa sa bawat lugar para sa epektibong paghahatid ng pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan. Upang tulungan ang mga local government units (LGU) na limitado ang pondo, inirerekomenda sa panukala ang pagbuo ng Special BHW Assistance Program sa tulong ng DOH at Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). Sa loob ng sampung taon, magbibigay ito ng teknikal, pinansyal, at training support upang matulungan ang mga LGU na mapanatili ang kanilang trabaho at pag-unlad ng mga BHW. Magmumula ang pondo sa National Tax Allotment (NTA) ng mga LGU alinsunod sa Mandanas-Garcia Ruling, na nagpapalawak ng bahagi ng mga LGU sa pambansang buwis. Ang paunang pondo para sa nasabing suporta ay magmumula sa budget ng DOH. Giit ni Cayetano, ang pormal na pagkilala sa mga BHW bilang bahagi ng public workforce ay mahalaga sa pagpapaigting ng matatag at patas na sistemang pangkalusugan, lalo na sa harap ng mga aral mula sa COVID-19 pandemic. Saludo si Cayetano sa sipag at dedikasyon ng mga BHW. Ito ang dahilan kung kaya isinulong niya ang panukalang batas na ito mula noong 18th Congress. Muli niya itong inihain sa 19th at ngayon sa 20th Congress. Aniya, ang hakbang na ito ay isang "unmistakable reaffirmation of its urgent and enduring relevance." Ipinunto rin ni Cayetano ang Lungsod ng Taguig bilang modelo sa pagbibigay ng suporta sa mga BHW sa pamamagitan ng pormal na pagtatrabaho at malawak na benepisyo. Aniya, umaasa siya na maipapatupad din ang ganitong sistema sa buong bansa. "The City of Taguig shows its support and appreciation towards our BHWs through multiple incentives. Aside from their regular salary, they receive bonuses, and other benefits like training, overtime pay, and hazard pay. We have elevated their status to be formally employed under our LGU as Job Order (JO) and Casual Employees," aniya. "We should start properly compensating, assisting, and building up the skills of our health workers, because they are our backbone for the efficient delivery of our overall health system," dagdag pa niya.