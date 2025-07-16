Press Release

July 16, 2025 Cayetano: House arrest for Duterte is legal, can be negotiated Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday defended his resolution proposing interim house or embassy arrest for former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the arrangement is allowed under international rules and can be pursued through diplomatic negotiations. "As a lawyer, as a senator, and as a former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, I know how these things are communicated, negotiated, lobbied sa iba't ibang states," Cayetano said in an interview with Boy Abunda posted online on July 15, 2025. Cayetano clarified that the Senate Resolution No. 17 that he filed on July 10 expresses only the "sense of the Senate" and is addressed to the Philippine government, not the International Criminal Court (ICC). "A resolution is not a law. So, resolution is the sense of the Senate... Ang ginamit ko lang Philippines, but ang natural na ibig sabihin diyan ay y'ung embassy," he said. He added that while the ICC retains control over Duterte's custody, the Philippine government can propose arrangements such as house arrest, depending on the ICC's approval and the willingness of the Netherlands as the host country. "Any modification, pwede rin... It's within their rules. What I'm asking is for a diplomatic effort," he said. Cayetano pointed to the case of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Joma Sison, who was granted asylum by the Netherlands despite the Philippine government's accusations against him. "Remember, Joma Sison was granted by Netherlands asylum. He was able to publish, he was able to text. Kung pwede iyon sa kanya, itong kay President Duterte ay bakit mas restrictive?" he said. Cayetano stressed that the goal is not to prevent accountability but to ensure that Duterte, who is now 80 years old and possibly has health issues, is treated with dignity. "I'm not asking that he will not be held accountable. I'm asking lang for dignity for a person who's eighty years old, who is innocent until proven guilty, at may karamdaman," he said. Cayetano emphasized that ultimately, the Senate resolution is meant to urge the Philippine government to act within legal bounds while addressing the former president's condition. "The Senate resolution is asking that maging clear y'ung sentiment ng Senate and the Philippine government move to find a way in accordance with the rules of ICC that President Duterte will not be that isolated inside their jail by means of any form of interim release, maybe a house arrest in the Netherlands or in the Philippine embassy," he said. "It recognizes the problem on both sides... That's why nga the word 'dignity' is so important there," he added. Cayetano: Legal at pwedeng pag-usapan ang house arrest ni Duterte Ipinaliwanag ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang inihain niyang resolusyon na nagmumungkahi ng pansamantalang house o embassy arrest para kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, sa ilalim ng mga patakaran ng International Criminal Court (ICC). "As a lawyer, as a senator, and as a former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, I know how these things are communicated, negotiated, lobbied sa iba't ibang states," wika ni Cayetano sa panayam ni Boy Abunda na inupload online nitong July 15, 2025. Nilinaw ng senador na ang Senate Resolution No. 17 na kanyang inihain noong July 10 ay nagpapahayag lamang ng "sense of the Senate" at nakatuon sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas, hindi sa ICC mismo. "A resolution is not a law. So, resolution is the sense of the Senate... Ang ginamit ko lang Philippines, but ang natural na ibig sabihin diyan ay y'ung embassy," wika niya. Dagdag niya, hawak pa rin ng ICC ang kustodiya ni Duterte, ngunit maaaring magmungkahi ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas ng mga alternatibong ayos tulad ng house arrest depende sa pagpayag ng ICC at ng Netherlands bilang host country. "Any modification, pwede rin... It's within their rules. What I'm asking is for a diplomatic effort," wika niya. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kaso ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Joma Sison na nabigyan ng asylum sa Netherlands kahit may mga kaso at akusasyon laban sa kanya mula sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas. "Remember, Joma Sison was granted by Netherlands asylum. He was able to publish, he was able to text. Kung pwede iyon sa kanya, itong kay President Duterte ay bakit mas restrictive?" wika niya. Binigyang-linaw ni Cayetano na ang resolution ay hindi para takasan ang pananagutan kundi para tiyaking nirerespeto pa rin ang karapatan at dignidad ng dating pangulo na ngayon ay 80 anyos na at may iniindang kalusugan. "I'm not asking that he will not be held accountable. I'm asking lang for dignity for a person who's eighty years old, who is innocent until proven guilty, at may karamdaman," wika niya. Sa huli, iginiit ni Cayetano na ang resolusyon ay layong hikayatin ang pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na gumawa ng legal at makataong hakbang habang nakaasa pa rin sa mga tuntunin ng ICC. "The Senate resolution is asking that maging clear y'ung sentiment ng Senate and the Philippine government move to find a way in accordance with the rules of ICC that President Duterte will not be that isolated inside their jail by means of any form of interim release, maybe a house arrest in the Netherlands or in the Philippine embassy," wika niya. "It recognizes the problem on both sides... That's why nga the word 'dignity' is so important there," dagdag niya.