July 16, 2025 Cayetano clarifies house arrest proposal for Duterte Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday clarified that his resolution calling for the interim release of former President Rodrigo Duterte does not mean bringing him home to Davao City or anywhere else in the Philippines. Instead, he is proposing a restrictive form of house arrest - still within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands - that balances legal accountability with compassion for Duterte's age and health condition. Cayetano said this in an interview with veteran host Boy Abunda, posted online on July 15, 2025. "Iklaro lang natin. May mga nag-react na, 'Ano 'to, makakauwi na sa Davao? Makakauwi na sa Pilipinas?" Abunda asked. "Hindi po," the senator responded. "Kasi meron na pong [nanawagan ng] interim release. At under the rules ng ICC, kailangan pumayag y'ung ICC member state. So y'ung akin namang sagot: Eh paano kung sa The Hague mismo siya ma-house arrest? They rent a house or whatever.". Cayetano stressed that the proposed arrangement is actually "more restrictive," describing it as "like having your own jail cell, but sa labas." He said there are many modern tools being used now to monitor detained individuals. "Meron y'ang monitor sa paa. 'Pag lumampas ka, kahit sa pinto lang, tutunog y'on," he said. "Pwedeng may jammer y'un, so walang internet. Pwedeng monitored pa rin nila sa CCTV, kung sino lang ang pwedeng bumisita," he added. The senator filed the resolution on July 10, urging the Philippine government to engage the ICC in discussions for a possible interim release under strict conditions. One option, he said, is to place Duterte in a rented house in The Netherlands or within the premises of the Philippine Embassy, which is considered sovereign Philippine territory. A humane alternative that respects ICC's rules Cayetano, who previously served as Foreign Affairs Secretary, noted that the arrangement can be modified depending on the terms the ICC would set. "Meaning, 'pag sinabi ng ICC, 'Every hearing, dalhin niyo dito. Dapat wala siyang telepono,' dapat sundin," he said. This proposal, he noted, respects the Court's authority while offering a humanitarian alternative. "Nirerespeto ko y'ung sistema ng ICC," he said. "I'm not asking that he not be held accountable. I'm not asking that he not be tried. I'm asking lang na dignity for a person who's 80 years old, who is innocent until proven guilty, may karamdaman na 80 years old." Cayetano nilinaw: Panukalang house arrest hindi iuuwi si Duterte sa Pinas Nilinaw ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes na ang kanyang resolusyon para sa house arrest kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay hindi nangangahulugang pauuwiin ito sa Davao o sa Pilipinas. Sa panayam kay veteran host na si Boy Abunda na in-upload online nitong July 15, 2025, sinabi ni Cayetano na ang mungkahi niya ay "restrictive" na detention sa labas ng International Criminal Court (ICC) pero sa The Hague, Netherlands pa rin. "Iklaro lang natin. May mga nag-react na, 'Ano 'to, makakauwi na sa Davao? Makakauwi na sa Pilipinas?'" ani Abunda. "Hindi po," sagot ni Cayetano. "Kasi meron na pong [nanawagan ng] interim release. At under the rules ng ICC, kailangan pumayag 'yung ICC member state. So y'ung akin namang sagot: Eh paano kung sa Hague mismo siya ma-house arrest? They rent a house or whatever," paliwanag ng senador. Ayon kay Cayetano, mas mahigpit pa nga ang ganitong setup kaysa sa regular na pagkakakulong. "It's like having your own jail cell, but sa labas," aniya. "Pag sinabi mong house arrest, Kuya Boy, modern na ngayon. So unang-una, meron y'ang monitor sa paa. 'Pag lumampas ka, kahit sa pinto lang, tutunog y'on. Dadalhin ka na ulit kung saan," dagdag pa niya. "Pwedeng may jammer 'yon, so walang internet. Pwedeng monitored pa rin nila sa CCTV kung sino lang ang pwedeng bumisita," sabi pa ni Cayetano. Ipinanukala ng senador ang Senate Resolution No. 17 noong July 10, 2025. Sa ilalim nito, hinihimok ang pamahalaan na makipag-ugnayan sa ICC para sa posibilidad ng isang interim release para kay Duterte, basta't ito ay alinsunod sa mahigpit na kondisyon. Isa sa mga opsyong binanggit niya ay ang paglalagay kay Duterte sa isang inuupahang bahay sa Netherlands, o kaya sa loob mismo ng Philippine Embassy sa The Hague -- na itinuturing na sakop ng soberanya ng Pilipinas. Makataong alternatibo na sumusunod sa patakaran ng ICC Bilang dating kalihim ng Department of Foreign Affairs, iginiit ni Cayetano na posible ang ganitong setup kung papayagan ng ICC, basta't masusunod ang lahat ng kondisyon ng korte. "Meaning, 'pag sinabi ng ICC, 'Every hearing, dalhin niyo dito. Dapat wala siyang telepono' -- dapat sundin," aniya. Aniya, kailangan pa ring respetuhin ng bansa ang patakaran ng ICC dahil ito ang may hawak ngayon sa dating Pangulo. "Nirerespeto ko y'ung sistema ng ICC," aniya. "I'm not asking that he not be held accountable. I'm not asking that he not be tried. I'm asking lang na dignity for a person who's 80 years old, who is innocent until proven guilty, may karamdaman na 80 years old."