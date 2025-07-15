Press Release

July 15, 2025 PANGILINAN CALLS FOR STRONGER PROTECTION, BETTER CONDITIONS FOR OFWS AND SEAFARERS Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday called for urgent and concrete government action to ensure the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), following alarming reports of violence and unsafe conditions affecting Filipino workers abroad. "Our OFWs are modern-day heroes. They endure separation from their families, unable to go home even for the holidays and special occasions, to provide a better future for their loved ones and to support our national economy. It is our moral and constitutional obligation to protect their rights and ensure their safety wherever they are in the world," he said. His remarks came after the death of 49-year-old Leah Mosquera, who succumbed to the injuries she sustained from an Iranian missile attack in Israel last month. He also lamented the fate of the 21 Filipino crew of MV Eternity C, which sank in the Red Sea last week after being attacked by Houthi rebels days before. Only eight of the 21 Filipino crew have been rescued so far. "We cannot afford to be reactive. The government must be proactive in ensuring the safety and security of our workers abroad," Pangilinan stressed. The senator underscored the need for strengthened diplomatic efforts, improved bilateral labor agreements, and increased funding and legal assistance for OFWs. He is also pushing for a review of current policies and regulations on the deployment of migrant workers, and for real-time monitoring of land-based and sea-based Filipino workers in high-risk regions. "The dangers our kababayans face abroad further underscore our need to strengthen our economy, so they can have the option of returning home and staying with their families. This is a challenge to us, as legislators and public servants. We need to build a country where staying is a viable option for everyone," Pangilinan said. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) showed that there are some 2.2 million Filipinos working abroad, contributing billions of dollars in remittances each year. However, many remain vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, conflicts, and neglect in foreign labor markets.