Press Release

July 15, 2025 PANGILINAN URGES COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF RICE TARIFFICATION LAW AMID SOARING RICE PRICES In light of the continuing surge in rice prices and growing public concern over food security and affordability, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is urging the Senate Committee Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform to adopt a resolution that would amend Republic Act No. 11203, or the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), which he said failed to deliver its promise of reducing the price of the Filipinos' staple food. The resolution is also calling for a comprehensive review of the National Food Authority's (NFA) regulatory and market intervention powers, which were stripped by the passing of the RTL. It said that strengthening the NFA and empowering it with renewed regulatory and market intervention capabilities could lead to a stable and more affordable rice supply for low-income households, a robust buffer stock to quickly respond to supply shortages and emergencies, incentives for rice farmers, and an end to hoarding, profiteering, and monopolistic activities by unscrupulous traders. The resolution cited recent developments--price spikes, speculative activities, and structural weaknesses in the rice supply chain--that led to concerns that the market-oriented approach has not sufficiently protected consumers or farmers. "Whereas, there is a growing clamor from various sectors, including farmers' groups and consumer advocates, for the re-evaluation of the NFA's role and the possible restoration of its critical functions to enable the government to more effectively influence rice supply and price stability," it added. The resolution also emphasized the importance of instituting robust safeguards to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in any proposed reforms to the NFA's mandate. On the campaign trail, Pangilinan promised to review and possibly amend the RTL because it disallowed the NFA from releasing its overstock rice, which could bring down the prices of rice in the market. He also lamented how farmers have nowhere to store their rice harvest because the NFA's warehouses have been overflowing with stock rice, some of which have been there since 2023.