Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 'Alice Guo of Manila'

Nobody should be able to purchase being a Filipino.

Pero sa totoo lang, hindi na ako nagulat na may isa na namang dayuhan na nagpanggap na Pilipino. Our Senate hearings on POGO and Alice Guo clearly showed that official Filipino documents have been up for sale and used for evil.

Tila matagal na itong kalakaran, at kailangan na ng seryosong aksyon. Our law enforcers must continue investigating those behind the selling of government-issued IDs to non-Filipinos.

Government agencies like the PSA and DFA should also consider cleaning up their ranks, kung kinakailangan. Dapat bigyang-prayoridad ng gobyerno ang paglinis sa mga dumi at kalat na iniwan ng mga POGO.