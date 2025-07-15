Gatchalian: Arrest of Chinese national pretending to be Filipino demands enactment of new civil registration system

"The arrest at NAIA of a female Chinese national pretending to be Filipino is another glaring example of how foreign nationals manipulate our system, much like the case of Alice Guo. Saludo ako sa ating law enforcers sa operasyong ito ngunit dapat mas paigtingin pa ang laban sa mga banyagang mapanlinlang. Dapat silang panagutin at ipadeport, walang palusot.

This incident highlights critical vulnerabilities in our national security and civil registration. To deter similar fraud, I filed the proposed Philippine Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), which seeks to strengthen the integrity of our national records."