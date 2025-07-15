Gatchalian backs use of video interviews to spare OSAEC victims from trauma

"Matindi na ang inabot nilang trauma, huwag na nating dagdagan pa. That's why I support the use of video in-depth disclosure interviews (Vidi) in OSAEC cases. If this can spare them from the agony of testifying in court and facing their abusers, then it's a step we must take. Justice should never come at the cost of a child's healing.

I urge our law enforcers, prosecutors, and social workers to adopt trauma-informed, child-friendly protocols that prioritize healing and justice. Gawin nating mas magaan para sa mga biktima ang makalimot, makabangon, at makapagsimula muli."