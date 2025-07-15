Gatchalian: Gaming operators must be held responsible vs online gambling

"The renewed commitment to ethical business practices and responsible gaming issued by Solaire, Newport, and Okada acknowledges the societal impact of their operations. However, voluntary commitments are not enough to fully safeguard the public. We need clear, binding regulations that hold these companies accountable for the potential harms of gambling.

Under the bill I filed, any online gambling operator that fails to implement a responsible gaming program will be held fully liable. Walang palusot sa pananagutan. At habang dumarami ang nalululong, lalong lumilinaw na kailangan ng mas mahigpit na batas sa online gambling."