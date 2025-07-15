Press Release

July 15, 2025 Cayetano renews push for creation of Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource In a renewed bid to harness the country's vast marine potential, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is once again championing the creation of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource (DFAR) -- a specialized agency focused solely on the development, management, and protection of the country's fisheries and aquatic resources. "The Philippines, being an archipelago with very rich marine resources, can be a marine powerhouse. Thus, it is logical to establish a Department that is focused and accountable for the development, management, and conservation of our country's aquatic resources and fishing industries," Cayetano said in the DFAR Act (Senate Bill No. 417)'s explanatory note which he refiled on July 10, 2025. The senator emphasized the Philippines' position as one of the world's top producers of fish and aquatic plants, citing its over 2.2 million square kilometers of territorial waters and 2.29 million registered fisherfolk. Yet despite their vital contribution to the economy, he lamented the fact that Filipino fisherfolk remain among the country's poorest sectors. Cayetano said the DFAR Act aims to close this disparity by providing focused leadership, targeted support, and sustainable policies for the industry. Separate from the Department of Agriculture, the new agency will serve as the primary regulatory and policy-making body for fisheries and aquatic resources. It will prioritize small-scale fisherfolk, providing them with technical and financial support while safeguarding their rights to marine resources. "While we have very good people in the Department of Agriculture, the Department's priority is more on farming on land. It is time that the government provides for a focused, single-minded, specialised department responsive to the needs and concerns of the fisheries and aquatic resource industry," the senator explained. A key focus of the bill is on curbing illegal fishing through advanced monitoring systems, stricter regulations, and partnerships with non-government organizations. The measure also promotes research and innovation to ensure science-based policies for aquaculture, marine conservation, and responsible fishing practices. The DFAR will also streamline existing functions from agencies such as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)'s marine programs. This streamlining aims to improve efficiency, reduce overlaps, and strengthen enforcement. With P5 billion in initial funding, the DFAR is envisioned to enhance fisheries productivity, protect endangered species, and improve fisherfolk livelihoods. Cayetano, who had filed the bill in the 17th, 18th, 19th, and now the 20th Congress, underscored its importance in enhancing food security, protecting marine ecosystems, and supporting millions who rely on the sea for their livelihood. "This will be a significant step in order to better protect, utilize, maximize, and conserve the nation's marine resources as well as uphold the best interest of the fisherfolk," he said. Cayetano muling isinusulong ang paglikha ng Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Upang mapakinabangan ang malaking potensyal ng yamang-dagat ng bansa, muling isinulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang paglikha ng Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource (DFAR) - isang ahensya na tututok sa pag-unlad, pamamahala, at pangangalaga ng mga yaman ng karagatan at industriya ng pangingisda sa Pilipinas. "The Philippines, being an archipelago with very rich marine resources, can be a marine powerhouse. Thus, it is logical to establish a Department that is focused and accountable for the development, management, and conservation of our country's aquatic resources and fishing industries," wika ni Cayetano sa panukalang batas (Senate Bill No. 417) na muli niyang inihain noong July 10, 2025. Ayon sa senador, kabilang ang Pilipinas sa mga top producer ng isda at aquatic plants sa buong mundo. Mayroon din aniya tayong mahigit 2.2 million square kilometers na katubigan at 2.29 milyong rehistradong mangingisda. Ngunit sa kabila ng malaking ambag sa ekonomiya, nananatili ang mga mangingisda sa pinakamahihirap na sektor. Dito papasok ang DFAR Act na layuning isaayos ang kita at oportunidad ng mangingisda sa pamamagitan ng maayos na pamumuno, sapat na suporta, at mga patakarang pangmatagalan para sa sektor ng pangisdaan. Sa ilalim ng panukala, ihihiwalay ang DFAR sa Department of Agriculture. Ang bagong ahensya na ang magiging pangunahing tagapamahala ng mga patakaran at regulasyon tungkol sa pangisdaan at yamang-tubig. Matututukan din nito ang maliliit na mangingisda at makakapagbigay ng teknikal na kaalaman, pinansyal na suporta, at pagtatanggol sa kanilang karapatan sa yamang dagat. "While we have very good people in the Department of Agriculture, the Department's priority is more on farming on land. It is time that the government provides for a focused, single-minded, specialised department responsive to the needs and concerns of the fisheries and aquatic resource industry," paliwanag ng senador. Isa pa sa magandang target ng panukala ay ang pagpigil sa iligal na pangingisda gamit ang makabagong monitoring system, mas mahigpit na regulasyon, at pakikipagtulungan sa mga non-government organization. Isinusulong din nito ang pananaliksik at inobasyon para sa makatotohanang siyensya sa aquaculture, marine conservation, at responsableng pangingisda. Sa ilalim ng DFAR, pag-iisahin at paiigtingin ang mga tungkulin ng ilang ahensya gaya ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), at mga programa ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Sa ganitong paraan, mas magiging episyente, maiwasan ang kalituhan sa tungkulin, at palalakasin nito ang pagpapatupad ng mga batas. Magkakaroon ang DFAR ng paunang pondo na P5 bilyon na gagamitin para palakasin ang produksyon, protektahan ang mga endangered species, at pagandahin ang kabuhayan ng mga mangingisda. Ilang ulit nang inihain ni Cayetano ang panukalang ito sa 17th, 18th, 19th, at ngayon sa 20th Congress. Giit ng senador, mahalagang isabatas ito upang proteksyunan ang yamang-dagat, siguraduhin ang seguridad ng pagkain, at suportahan ang milyun-milyong Pilipinong umaasa sa dagat para mabuhay. "This will be a significant step in order to better protect, utilize, maximize, and conserve the nation's marine resources as well as uphold the best interest of the fisherfolk," aniya.