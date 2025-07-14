Press Release

July 14, 2025 Speech of Senator Loren Legarda

CVF-V20 High-Level Delegation Visit

Shared Prosperity: An Agenda for Culture, A Pledge to our People

14 July 2025

National Museum of Fine Arts, Manila Honorable CVF-V20 delegates, led by the distinguished Secretary-General of the CVF-V20 Secretariat, His Excellency Mohamed Nasheed, former President of the Republic of Maldives; Her Excellency Elizabeth Thompson, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Climate Change, Small Island States, and Law of the Sea, and Barbados CVF-V20 Presidency Sherpa; esteemed members of the Senate and House of Representatives, my esteemed colleagues in the Philippine Congress; fellow climate advocates and partners, good morning. To our CVF-V20 family, representing 74 nations on the frontlines of the climate crisis, I extend my warmest welcome back to the Philippines. This visit is deeply meaningful, as it unites the global vision of the CVF with the legislative power we, the parliamentarians of the Philippines, hold. Here, ambition must meet action, and I believe, together, we can set a course for true, lasting prosperity. Sixteen years ago, I stood alongside President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives. We were two leaders from island nations, united not by geography, but by a growing dread - a shared premonition of a storm gathering on the horizon. Looking out at the ocean, we saw not just the beauty of our homelands, but the looming threat to their very existence. It was in that stark, shared moment that my commitment to climate action deepened even more, becoming a personal calling that has defined my work ever since. It was amidst rising seas and unmet promises that the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) was born. More than just a declaration, I recall it as a defiant act: a pledge that the most vulnerable would lead in forging a response rooted in justice and resilience. From that seed, we have witnessed a powerful movement take root and flourish, demonstrating what we can achieve when united by a shared sense of urgency. Standing here today, within the embrace of the Philippines' National Museum, I feel the weight of our collective responsibility. These walls hold more than just artifacts; they safeguard the stories, the art, and the sacred spaces that define our nation's soul. They are tangible pieces of our identity. But climate change endangers all that you see in this Museum and so much more: climate change imperils not only lives and livelihoods; it threatens to erase who we are. It is this understanding that demands we broaden our definition of risk to fully encompass the cultural well-being of our people. The CVF's vision, articulated in the development of Climate Prosperity Plans, speaks to a deeper truth: true progress transcends narrow economic metrics. It's about preserving our cultural heritage, fostering resilient communities, and ensuring that the wisdom of our past guides us towards a more prosperous and sustainable future. This conviction fueled my passion in championing the National Cultural Heritage Act and the Cultural Mapping Law. These are not mere pieces of legislation; they are essential tools to protect what makes us uniquely Filipino. They serve as guideposts in identifying, preserving, and promoting our cultural treasures, providing a vital foundation for our Climate Prosperity Plans. Alongside our transformative climate agenda, we can build more than just concrete walls against the rising tides; we can build an architecture of readiness, preparedness, and innovation at the very core of and for the well-being of our society. With the formulation of the National Adaptation Plan and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan, we have the opportunity to weave resilience into the very fabric of our society, empowering every Filipino to become a climate champion. For I believe that to be a climate champion is to also be a cultural champion. It is to recognize that our Filipino identity - our inherent resilience, our boundless creativity, and our unwavering spirit of Bayanihan - is not a relic of the past, but a potent source of strength in the face of the climate crisis. It is to understand that by protecting our culture, we empower ourselves to overcome any challenge. However, no single initiative can succeed in isolation. Climate policies, cultural policies, and economic policies must work in seamless harmony, forging a unified strategy. Any fragmented approach will weaken our resolve, leaving us even more vulnerable. Here in the Philippines, the projected cost of productivity loss from extreme heat alone could reach PHP 466 billion annually by 2030. Yet, even this staggering figure fails to capture the true potential loss of our invaluable cultural heritage. We must prioritize mitigating climate risks to our cultural sites, our time-honored traditions, and the wealth of knowledge passed down through generations. As I look around this room, I am reminded that our true treasure is not just found within museum walls or historical sites, but more intimately in the hearts and minds of our people. The Philippines is blessed with a rich tapestry of cultures, each distinct in its traditions, languages, and artistic expressions. From the highlands of the Cordilleras to the southern reaches of Mindanao, this living heritage demands our utmost protection. These vibrant cultures are deeply intertwined with the natural environment, and their languages hold within them centuries of wisdom pertaining to sustainable living. As we actively protect our cultural diversity, we are also safeguarding the priceless knowledge that will enable us to thrive in a changing climate. Tragically, climate change is already forcing communities to abandon their ancestral homes, often crossing borders in search of refuge. This displacement is a heartbreaking tragedy, threatening the erosion of cultural identity and the disruption of cherished social structures. We must confront the root causes of climate induced migration and ensure that those who are displaced are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. As we stand at this pivotal juncture, a defining choice presents itself. Will the Philippines emerge as a shining example - a "best lesson" in resilience and cultural preservation - or will we become a "tough lesson," a cautionary tale of inaction and lost opportunity? The answer lies squarely in our hands. As legislators, we are more than mere policymakers; we are the stewards of our nation's future. We must ensure that our laws reflect an unwavering commitment to both climate action and cultural preservation. I am proud that the Philippines, as a founding chair of the V20, has already taken bold steps forward, including the development of our comprehensive National Adaptation Plan. Together with my fellow lawmakers, we proudly passed the landmark Climate Change Act and established the People's Survival Fund. However, our journey is far from over. We must unite in embedding the principles of our Climate Prosperity Plan into every law, every budget, and every community initiative we undertake. To our cherished CVF-V20 delegates, I extend a heartfelt invitation to share your invaluable experiences and insights. Let the Philippine experience embolden the Global Parliamentary Group, and together, let us forge a future of enduring resilience and lasting equity. To my esteemed colleagues in the Philippine Congress, I issue a solemn call to action: Let us make the full implementation of our Climate Prosperity Plan our most enduring legacy. Let our collective efforts safeguard our precious cultural treasures, empower our resilient communities, and build a sustainable future for all Filipinos. The founding spirit of the CVF, firmly rooted in solidarity, resonates deeply with a cherished Filipino value: Bayanihan. It is far more than simple solidarity; it is the very soul of the Filipino people, a testament to our unwavering commitment to collective action, born from a shared sense of urgency. The climate crisis stands before us - our defining battle. But it is not a battle we face alone. Together, we can rise to meet this deepening challenge with a soaring sense of responsibility. Together, we can weave a legacy, not just of survival, but of true flourishing - a tapestry of sustainability, resilience, and genuine enduring shared prosperity, echoing through generations. This must be our pledge, our duty, and our enduring promise transformed into reality for our future. Thank you at isang luntiang Pilipinas sa ating lahat!