Press Release

July 14, 2025 Ping Lacson Bill Updates, Expands Anti-Wiretapping Act to Cover Coups, Drugs, Money Laundering Philippine authorities will get the much-needed added teeth to go against crimes including coup d'etat, robbery in band, highway robbery, drug-related offenses and money laundering, once a bill filed by Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson is passed into law. Lacson said that while wiretapping has been an effective tool against such "exceptional" crimes that pose a grave threat to our nation's security, these are not covered under the present law. "Unfortunately, there are still certain crimes that are not covered under the said exceptional cases, which put not only the lives and property of our people in paramount danger, but also pose a grave threat to our nation's security. The peace and order situation in the country gives testament to this fact, and thus, it is imperative to revisit RA 4200 to further enhance its effectiveness," he said in his bill titled "An Act Expanding the Scope and Coverage of Republic Act No. 4200 Otherwise Known as an Act to Prohibit and Penalize Wiretapping and Other Related Violations of the Privacy and Communication, and for Other Purposes." He said the bill seeks to include the following crimes in the list of offenses where law enforcement may conduct wiretapping activities or intercept private communications, with proper court approval: * coup d'etat

* conspiracy and proposal to commit coup d'etat

* robbery in band

* brigandage or highway robbery

* violations of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002)

* violations of RA 9160 (Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001) Lacson's bill also regulates the sale or importation of any equipment for wiretapping, allowed only upon written permit from the Department of Information and Communications Technology. The measure also limits to limited source bidding or direct contracting the acquisition of such equipment by the Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Investigation, and Armed Forces of the Philippines. Violators face six to 12 years in jail and a fine of P1 to P5 million. Those who manufacture, assemble, sell, import, distribute or dispose wiretapping equipment face three to six years in jail and a fine of P500,000 to P2 million - and perpetual disqualification from public office if the offender is a public official. Panukala ni Ping Lacson, Palalakasin at Palalawakin ang Anti-Wiretapping Act Para Sakupin ang Kudeta, Droga, Money Laundering Magkakaroon ng dagdag na ngipin ang ating awtoridad laban sa mga krimen tulad ng coup d'etat, robbery in band, highway robbery, droga at money laundering, sa oras na maging batas ang panukalang ihinain ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson. Ani Lacson, bagama't epektibo ang wiretapping laban sa mga pambihirang krimen na may banta sa pambansang seguridad, hindi ito sakop ng kasalukuyang batas. "Unfortunately, there are still certain crimes that are not covered under the said exceptional cases, which put not only the lives and property of our people in paramount danger, but also pose a grave threat to our nation's security. The peace and order situation in the country gives testament to this fact, and thus, it is imperative to revisit RA 4200 to further enhance its effectiveness," ani Lacson sa panukalang may titulong "An Act Expanding the Scope and Coverage of Republic Act No. 4200 Otherwise Known as an Act to Prohibit and Penalize Wiretapping and Other Related Violations of the Privacy and Communication, and for Other Purposes." Sa panukala, isinusulong ni Lacson na isama ang mga sumusunod sa mga krimen kung saan maaaring gawin ang wiretapping o pag-intercept ng pribadong komunikasyon, basta't aprubado ng korte: * coup d'etat

* conspiracy and proposal to commit coup d'etat

* robbery in band

* brigandage or highway robbery

* paglabag sa RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002)

* paglabag sa RA 9160 (Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001) Sa ilalim din ng panukala ni Lacson, ire-regulate ang pagbenta o pag-import ng gamit para sa wiretapping. Ito ay papayagan lang kung may may written permit mula sa Department of Information and Communications Technology. Lilimitahan sa limited source bidding o direct contracting ang pagkuha ng gamit para sa wiretapping ng Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Investigation, at Armed Forces of the Philippines. Ang lalabag dito ay makukulong ng anim hanggang 12 taon, at haharap sa multang P1-5 milyon. Samantala, ang mga gagawa, mag-assemble, bebenta, o mag-import ng wiretapping equipment na labag sa batas ay makukulong ng tatlo hanggang anim na taon, at may multang P500,000 hanggang P2 milyon. Kung ang lalabag ay taga-gobyerno, habang buhay din siyang hindi na makakabalik sa pamahalaan.