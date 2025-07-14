Press Release

July 14, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on online gambling Kung sinasabi ng malalaking mga casino na sumusunod na sila sa mga kasalukuyang regulasyon, okay yun. Ibig sabihin, hindi rin magiging problema kung magdagdag man ng paghihigpit pagdating sa online gambling. Ang malinaw, napag-iwanan na ang ating mga batas sa bilis ng teknolohiya. Kaya nga naghain tayo ng panukalang-batas para higpitan pa ang access sa e-sugal, lalo na sa mga e-wallets at super apps. Sa dami ng reklamo na napadali ng e-wallets at super apps ang online gambling, bakit tila tahimik ang mga kumpanyang ito? Umaasa akong magkakaroon rin sila ng sarili nilang regulasyon dahil hindi biro ang mga buhay na nasira at pwedeng masira dahil sa online gambling. Napakaraming nagme-message sa opisina namin sa Senado, dahil sa dami na ng nalululong, nalulubog sa utang, at namamatay dahil sa bisyo na ito. Sa ganitong sitwasyon, hindi na sapat ang pagsunod lamang sa batas. Kailangan din nating makiisa. Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on online gambling If big casinos say they are following regulations, that's well and good. That means there should be no issue if we tighten access to online gambling. What's clear is that our laws are being left behind by the rapid pace of technology. That's why we've filed a bill to limit access to online gambling, particularly in e-wallets and super apps. With so many complaints pointing to how phones have made online gambling too easy to access, why are e-wallet and super app companies silent? I hope that they would also take steps to self-regulate. Too many lives have been ruined and could be ruined by online gambling. Too many families have already been hurt. My office in the Senate has received numerous messages from people desperate for help. These are reports of loved ones who have become addicted, buried in debt, and who've taken their own lives due to this vice. In this situation, it's not enough that we follow the law. We also need to care. We need to act together. **** Reference: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/2081687/big-3-casino-operators-reaffirm-responsible-gaming?utm_source=(direct)&utm_medium=gallery